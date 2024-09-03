Benjamin Britten’s Birthplace Up For Sale

The birthplace of Benjamin Britten that was his seafront family home for more than 20 years has been put on the market.

The 10-bedroom commercial guesthouse in Lowestoft, Suffolk, has an asking price of £795,000 and the estate agent in charge of the sale said it provided “fabulous views and was a gem waiting to be discovered”.

The sale has also been described as an “opportunity for a buyer to own a piece of history in a prime location with endless possibilities for growth and success”.

Britten, who died in 1976, was born at 21, Kirkley Cliff Road on 22 November 1913 and there are plans to erect a sculpture of the celebrated composer as a boy next year, opposite the site.

Rory Robertson, director of Hardimans Estate Agents in Lowestoft, said: “I think the connection to Benjamin Britten would be part and parcel of why someone would want to buy this building.

“It will always be the home in which Benjamin Britten grew up and it also offers excellent potential to expand the guesthouse business, so I think it’s an ideal opportunity for somebody,” he said.

A blue plaque was put on a wall at Britten House in 2013 to mark the 100th anniversary year of his birth.

Each bedroom in the building comes with its own en-suite, together with two reception rooms and the commercial property is described as being fully furnished and well-equipped.

Britten as a Boy is a community project started in 2022 aiming to erect a statue of the composer in his hometown.

Organisers said there was about £15,000 still to raise of the estimated £110,000 needed for the life-size bronze sculpture.

Zeb Soanes, vice chairman of the project, said he hoped the statue would be “inspiring to local children”.

It is understood Britten, who later was a pupil at Gresham’s School in Holt, Norfolk between 1928 and 1930, made his first attempts at composition when he was five and then started piano lessons when he was seven years old.

Three years later began to play the viola, and was known to practise the piano in a local music store.

He became one of Britain’s most famous composers and according to Mr Soanes, Britten’s talent was spotted aged 14 by composer Frank Bridge, who encouraged his musical career.

For this reason, the project committee decided the statue should represent Britten as a young boy.

“We thought that would be inspiring to local children, that they can achieve their ambition,” said Mr Soanes.

Designed by sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley, the statue is being funded by individuals and trusts, with fundraising events organised by the project.

It is due to be placed on the seafront, opposite the composer’s childhood home in 2025.