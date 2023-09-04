Bhang Worth Sh9.5 Million Nabbed After Self-Involved Accident In Kilifi

Police in Kilifi County recovered 316 kilograms of bhang estimated to have a street value of Sh9,480,000.

This is after the Toyota Land Cruiser used as transport means landed into a ditch in a self-involved accident on Monday afternoon.

According to detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, the bhang was stashed in seven gunny bags ferried along the Kaloleni – Mavueni route in the SUV, which at the time bore had suspected fake number plates.

The vehicle whose right rear tyre was punctured is believed to have been on top speed when it veered off the road, plunging into the ditch and forcing the occupants to flee from the scene.

“Upon search, registration plates KBQ 580K, KBZ 528N, KDA 639A & KDC 947C (the latter akin to parastatal vehicles) were found,” police said in a report.

Also Read: At Least 3 Suspects Arrested, Bhang Valued at Sh13 Million Recovered in Ngara

The recovery has been secured as an exhibit and the vehicle detained as a search for the perpetrators gets underway.

Cases of recovery of bhang have been on the rise amid increased operations.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...