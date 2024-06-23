Big Meech, born Demetrius Flenory, is an American convicted drug dealer with a net worth of $500,000. At his peak, however, Big Meech’s net worth was an astounding $100 million. He amassed his wealth as the co-founder of the Black Mafia Family (BMF), a notorious criminal organization active in the 1990s and early 2000s. The Black Mafia Family generated approximately $270 million in profits and employed around 500 people.

Big Meech Net Worth $500,000 Date of Birth June 21, 1968 Place of Birth Detroit, Michigan Nationality American

Early Life

Demetrius Flenory was born on June 21, 1968, in Detroit, Michigan, where he grew up in a low-income neighborhood with his younger brother Terry Lee Flenory, known as “Southwest T.” The brothers began their journey into the drug trade by selling $50 bags of cocaine in Detroit while still in high school. In the late 1980s, they founded the Black Mafia Family, which eventually became one of the largest drug cartels in the United States.

Black Mafia Family

In the early 1990s, Big Meech and Southwest T moved to Atlanta, Georgia, establishing the Black Mafia Family’s operations. The organization specialized in distributing cocaine nationwide, with major hubs in Atlanta and Los Angeles. Big Meech managed the Atlanta operations, while Southwest T oversaw the Los Angeles branch. At their peak, they were distributing 2,500 kilos of cocaine monthly through Atlanta alone.

In 2000, the brothers founded BMF Entertainment to legitimize their business. They became associated with several musical acts, including Young Jeezy. Other BMF artists included Bleu DaVinci, Calico Jonez, Nu Money, Baby D, Fee Money, and D-Boi.

Arrest and Imprisonment

The Drug Enforcement Administration arrested the Flenory brothers in 2005. They both pleaded guilty to charges of money laundering and drug trafficking and received 30-year federal prison sentences. Big Meech was arrested in Los Angeles and later extradited to Detroit. Investigators seized $21 million worth of assets, including cash, jewelry, over 30 cars, and 13 homes in Detroit, Atlanta, and Los Angeles.

While imprisoned, Big Meech continued to maintain a high profile and garnered a large following on social media. He worked on his autobiography and was rumored to be involved in a movie project based on his life.

Also Read: Bernie Taupin Net Worth

In 2020, as part of a federal prison reform initiative, Big Meech’s sentence was reduced to 30 years. Terry Flenory was released in 2020 to help curb the spread of COVID-19. In June 2021, a federal judge further reduced Meech’s sentence by three years for good behavior, setting his release for 2028. However, in March 2024, it was revealed that he would be released sometime in 2025. He is currently serving his sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Sheridan, Oregon.

Media Portrayals

Big Meech’s life has been chronicled in various books, documentaries, and TV shows. In 2010, newspaper editor Mara Shalhoup wrote “BMF: The Rise and Fall of Big Meech and the Black Mafia Family.” In 2012, Big Meech was featured in the documentary series “American Gangster,” which explored the lives of infamous criminals in American history. The following year, BET aired “BMF: The Rise and Fall of a Hip-Hop Drug Empire,” detailing the ascent of the Black Mafia Family.

Big Meech has also been referenced in numerous hip-hop songs by artists like Jay-Z, Rick Ross, and Young Jeezy.

Big Meech Net Worth

Big Meech net worth is $500,000.