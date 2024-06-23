Bill Hader, an American actor, writer, and comedian, has a net worth of $14 million. Known for his versatile roles across film and television, Hader is particularly recognized for creating and starring in the HBO dark comedy series “Barry.” He is also a celebrated voice actor and a former cast member of “Saturday Night Live” (SNL), where his comedic talent earned him significant acclaim and several awards, including three Emmy Awards.

Bill Hader Net Worth $14 Million Date of Birth June 7, 1978 Place of Birth Tulsa, Oklahoma Nationality American Profession Actor, Writer, Comedian

Early Life

Bill Hader was born on June 7, 1978, in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Raised alongside two younger sisters, Bill had a difficult time focusing in school and was often seen joking around. Instead of studying, he indulged in reading books and watching movies, drawing inspiration from Monty Python films and Woody Allen. During high school, he made short films with friends and performed in a stage production of “The Glass Menagerie.”

Despite his creative talents, Hader’s poor grades led to rejections from top film schools. He eventually attended The Art Institute of Phoenix and later Scottsdale Community College, working various odd jobs such as selling Christmas trees and serving as an usher in cinemas.

Bill Hader Career

Bill Hader moved to Los Angeles to pursue a filmmaking career, using money his parents had saved for his education. He worked as a production assistant on films like “Spider-Man” and “James Dean” and aimed to become an assistant director. After a grueling 20-hour day on the set of “The Scorpion King,” he left the production world behind.

Struggling with personal and professional setbacks, including a breakup and a failed short film, Hader turned to improvisational comedy. He fell in love with comedy and formed a sketch comedy group that caught the attention of talent scouts, leading to an audition for “Saturday Night Live.” Despite his nerves, Hader’s audition was successful, earning him a spot on the SNL cast and representation by an agent and manager.

Hader became famous on SNL for his celebrity impressions and comedic talent, debuting in 2005. However, he admitted to feeling uncomfortable during his first four seasons and even experienced a panic attack during the final episode of 2010. In the mid-2000s, he transitioned to film, with notable roles in “You, Me and Dupree,” “Knocked Up,” “Hot Rod,” “The Brothers Solomon,” and “Superbad.”

Also Read: Bernie Taupin Net Worth

Hader also collaborated with Trey Parker and Matt Stone on “South Park,” starting as a creative consultant and later becoming a producer and writer, contributing to the show’s 2009 Emmy Award for Best Animated Series.

In 2008, Hader co-wrote and starred in the web series “The Line” and appeared in “Forgetting Sarah Marshall,” “Pineapple Express,” and “Tropic Thunder.” Despite its controversy, “Tropic Thunder” grossed $197.5 million, becoming one of Ben Stiller’s most successful films as a director.

From 2009 to 2014, Hader appeared in “Adventureland,” “Year One,” “Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian,” and hosted “Essentials, Jr.” on Turner Classic Movies. After leaving SNL in 2014, he took on dramatic roles in films like “The Skeleton Twins” and appeared in “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and “Documentary Now!”

In 2015, Hader starred in “Trainwreck” and “Maggie’s Plan.” In 2018, he created “Barry,” which won several Emmys and other awards. His role in “It: Chapter Two” (2019) received significant critical praise.

Voice Acting

Hader has an extensive voice acting portfolio, including work on “Aqua Teen Hunger Force,” “Xavier: Renegade Angel,” and the video game “Grand Theft Auto IV.” He voiced characters in “Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs,” “Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs,” “The Venture Brothers,” “Star Trek Into Darkness,” “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World,” and more. In 2015, he voiced Fear in “Inside Out,” and in 2017, Alpha 5 in “Power Rangers.” His recent voice work includes “The Angry Birds Movie 2,” “Toy Story 4,” and “The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.”

Who is Bill Hader’s Wife

In 2006, Bill Hader married writer and director Maggie Carey. They had three children together before separating in 2017 and finalizing their divorce in 2018.

Real Estate

In 2014, Hader and his then-wife Maggie purchased a property in Pacific Palisades, California, for $3.05 million. The home features 3,400 square feet of living space, marble counters, and a pool/spa combo. In 2019, Hader upgraded to another Pacific Palisades home, this time for $4.2 million. This property includes 4,300 square feet of living space and an outdoor area with a pool and grilling space.

Bill Hader Net Worth

Bill Hader net worth is $14 million.