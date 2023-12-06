Billie Eilish Says She ‘Didn’t Realize People Didn’t Know’ About Her Sexuality

Pop star Billie Eilish has confirmed that she accidentally came out in a recent interview with Variety magazine.

Speaking on the red carpet at a Variety event in Los Angeles on Saturday, the 21-year-old Grammy award-winner said she didn’t want to make a big deal out of revealing her sexual preferences.

Asked by the red carpet interviewer whether she intended to come out in the cover article, which was published in November, Eilish replied: “No, I didn’t. But I kind of thought, ‘Wasn’t it obvious?’”

“I didn’t realize people didn’t know. I just don’t really believe in it. I’m just, like, ‘Why can’t we just exist?’ I’ve been doing this for a long time, and I just didn’t talk about it. Whoops,” she added.

“But I saw the article, and I was like, ‘Oh, I guess I came out today.’ OK, cool. It’s exciting to me because I guess people didn’t know, but it’s cool that they know,” she said.

“I am for the girls,” she added.

In the Variety article, Eilish talked to journalist Katcy Stephan about how she relates to other women.

“I’ve never really felt like I could relate to girls very well,” she said. “I love them so much. I love them as people. I’m attracted to them as people. I’m attracted to them for real.”

“I have deep connections with women in my life, the friends in my life, the family in my life,” added Eilish. “I’m physically attracted to them. But I’m also so intimidated by them and their beauty and their presence.”

Despite her previous comments, on Sunday Eilish criticized Variety for its red carpet interview in a post on Instagram.

“Thanks, variety for my award and for also outing me on a red carpet at 11 am instead of talking about anything else that matters,” she wrote. “I like boys and girls leave me alone about it please literally who cares.”

