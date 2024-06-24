Billy Crystal, an American actor, writer, producer, comedian, and film director, boasts an impressive net worth of $60 million. Gaining prominence in the late 1970s and early 1980s, Crystal made his mark on television with notable appearances on “Soap” and “Saturday Night Live.” His versatile career spans memorable film roles, voice acting, and successful stints as an awards show host.

Billy Crystal Net Worth $60 Million Date of Birth March 14, 1948 Place of Birth Manhattan Nationality American Profession Actor, Writer, Producer, Comedian, Film Director

Early Life

William Edwards Crystal was born on March 14, 1948, on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. Raised initially in the Bronx before moving to Long Island, Crystal grew up in a Jewish household alongside two brothers. His father, a jazz producer, passed away when Billy was just 15, a loss that deeply affected him. After high school in Long Beach, Crystal attended Marshall University on a baseball scholarship but soon left due to the suspension of the baseball season. Returning to New York, he studied acting at the HB Studio and later graduated from New York University with a BFA in film and television directing, under the tutelage of Martin Scorsese.

Billy Crystal Career

Crystal’s career began in New York’s comedy clubs, quickly leading to television roles on “Saturday Night Live” and “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno.” His breakout role came as Jodie Dallas on the sitcom “Soap,” where he played an openly gay character, a rarity on television at the time. Despite a brief and unsuccessful variety show, Crystal’s comedic talent shone through as he became a regular TV host.

In 1986, Crystal transitioned to film with “Running Scared” and later starred in “The Princess Bride,” a box office hit. His career soared with the 1989 romantic comedy “When Harry Met Sally…,” earning him a Golden Globe nomination. This success was followed by another hit, “City Slickers,” solidifying his status as a leading actor.

Also Read: Bernie Taupin Net Worth

Crystal expanded his repertoire in the 1990s by writing, directing, and starring in films like “Mr. Saturday Night” and “Forget Paris.” Collaborations with renowned directors and actors, including Woody Allen and Robert De Niro in “Analyze This,” showcased his dramatic range. He continued to captivate audiences with voice roles, notably as Mike Wazowski in “Monsters, Inc.” and its sequel, “Monsters University.”

Hosting and Awards

Crystal has hosted the Academy Awards nine times between 1990 and 2012, second only to Bob Hope. His hosting prowess earned him two Primetime Emmys. Crystal also won a Tony Award for his one-man show “700 Sundays,” which he performed on Broadway in 2005 and later adapted into a book and an HBO special.

Billy Crystal Books

In addition to “700 Sundays,” Crystal has authored five books. His stage work extends beyond Broadway, with tours and revivals of his acclaimed one-man show, reflecting on his life and career.

Personal Life

Billy Crystal married Janice Goldfinger in 1970, and they have two daughters, including actress Jennifer Crystal Foley. The family resides in Los Angeles’ Pacific Palisades neighborhood, where they are honorary mayors. Their home, built in 1936, is one of the most desirable properties in the city, estimated to be worth $8-10 million today.

Billy Crystal Net Worth

Billy Crystal net worth is $60 million.