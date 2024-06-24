Bo Burnham’s Net Worth

Bo Burnham, an American comedian, singer-songwriter, musician, actor, and internet celebrity, has accumulated a net worth of $4 million. Known for his satirical and often politically charged songs, Burnham first gained fame on YouTube. His career has since expanded to include multiple albums, comedy specials, and notable film projects, cementing his place in the entertainment industry.

Early Life

Born Robert Pickering Burnham on August 21, 1990, in Hamilton, Massachusetts, Bo is the youngest of three children. His mother, Patricia, is a hospice nurse, while his father, Scott, owns a construction company. Burnham’s interest in performance started early; he entertained his family with skits from the age of three. Influenced by comedians like George Carlin and Richard Pryor, he became involved in theater and ministry programs during his school years. After graduating from Saint John’s in 2008, Burnham was accepted to New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts but deferred enrollment to focus on his burgeoning media career.

Comedy Career

Burnham’s career took off in 2006 when he posted videos of himself performing two songs on YouTube, initially intended for family and friends. These videos quickly gained popularity, spreading across platforms like Break.com. His self-described “pubescent musical comedy” struck a chord with audiences, and his DIY-style videos, recorded at his family home in Hamilton, added to his unique appeal.

In January 2008, at the age of 17, Burnham recorded a performance in London for Comedy Central’s “The World Stands Up,” becoming the youngest performer to do so. This led to a four-album deal with Comedy Central Records. His first EP, “Bo Fo Sho,” was released online in June 2008, followed by his self-titled debut album in March 2009. Burnham’s sharp, satirical humor and musical talent earned him a growing fanbase, despite occasional controversy over his use of provocative language.

Burnham’s career continued to rise with performances across the U.S. and internationally. He earned a nomination for Best Comedy Show at the 2010 Edinburgh Comedy Awards and received the Panel Prize. His MTV series “Zach Stone Is Gonna Be Famous” premiered in 2013, though it was canceled after one season. In 2010, Burnham taped his first one-hour special, “Words Words Words,” which aired on Comedy Central and was released on CD.

Subsequent specials, including “What” (2013) and “Make Happy” (2016), were released on Netflix and YouTube. His 2021 special, “Bo Burnham: Inside,” filmed alone during the COVID-19 pandemic, received critical acclaim and won three Primetime Emmys and a Grammy. The special also enjoyed a limited theatrical release.

Film Career

Burnham ventured into film with a role in Judd Apatow’s “Funny People” (2009) and gained further recognition for writing and directing “Eighth Grade” (2018). The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival to universal acclaim and won the Writers Guild of America Award for Best Original Screenplay and the Directors Guild of America Award for Outstanding Directing for a First-Time Feature Film. It holds a 99% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

In 2020, Burnham appeared alongside Carey Mulligan in the critically acclaimed “Promising Young Woman,” a black comedy revenge thriller. His portrayal of Ryan Cooper, a pediatric surgeon, and love interest, garnered praise, and the film was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Picture.

Personal Life

Beyond comedy and film, Burnham has directed comedy specials for other comedians, including Jerrod Carmichael’s “8” (2017) and Chris Rock’s “Tambourine” (2018). He also contributed songs to the upcoming “Sesame Street” film starring Anne Hathaway.

Burnham was in a relationship with filmmaker Lorene Scafaria from 2013 to 2022 and later began dating musician Phoebe Bridgers.

