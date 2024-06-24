Bob Newhart’s Net Worth

Bob Newhart, an iconic American actor and comedian, boasts a net worth of $65 million. Rising to fame in the 1960s with his unique deadpan delivery and stammering style, Newhart quickly became a beloved figure in the comedy world. His successful comedic monologues and albums dominated the charts, paving the way for a prolific career in both television and film.

Bob Newhart Net Worth $65 Million Date of Birth September 5, 1929 Place of Birth Oak Park, Illinois Nationality American Profession Actor, Comedian

Early Life

George Robert Newhart was born on September 5, 1929, in Oak Park, Illinois. Raised with three sisters, he attended Catholic schools in the Chicago area, including St. Ignatius College Prep. After graduating, he earned a bachelor’s degree in business management from Loyola University of Chicago in 1952. Newhart then served in the United States Army during the Korean War, where he worked as a personnel manager. Post-discharge, he briefly attended law school but left without completing his degree.

Bob Newhart Career

Newhart’s career began in various fields, including accounting, clerical work at an unemployment office, and advertising copywriting. During this time, he and a coworker entertained themselves with humorous phone calls, creating imaginary scenarios. These recordings caught the attention of radio stations, and eventually, Warner Bros. Records signed Newhart in 1959.

Also Read: Bernie Taupin Net Worth

Newhart’s comedy albums quickly gained popularity, with “The Button-Down Mind of Bob Newhart” becoming the first comedy album to top the charts in 1960. His success continued with six more comedy albums throughout the 1960s, establishing him as a leading figure in comedy.

Transition to Acting

Newhart transitioned to television with his own NBC variety show, “The Bob Newhart Show,” which, despite lasting only one season, was well-received. He made numerous appearances on other variety shows, including “The Dean Martin Show,” “The Ed Sullivan Show,” and “The Judy Garland Show.”

His film debut came with the war movie “Hell is for Heroes” in 1962, followed by roles in “Hot Millions,” “On a Clear Day You Can See Forever,” “Cold Turkey,” and “Catch 22.” He also voiced a character in the animated film “The Rescuers.”

Television Success

In 1972, “The Bob Newhart Show” premiered, running for six seasons and solidifying Newhart as a household name. In 1982, he starred in another successful sitcom, “Newhart,” playing an innkeeper in Vermont. The show became a hit, running for eight years and earning multiple Emmy nominations.

Newhart’s third sitcom, “Bob,” debuted in the early 1990s but was canceled after two seasons despite positive reviews. His notable film roles during this period included playing a school principal in “In & Out” and appearing alongside Will Ferrell in “Elf” and in “Horrible Bosses.”

Personal Life and Health

In 1963, Newhart married Ginnie Quinn, daughter of actor Bill Quinn. They have four children and live in Beverly Hills, California. After a health scare in 1985 due to heavy smoking, Newhart was treated for polycythemia and subsequently quit smoking.

Real Estate

In 1990, Newhart purchased a 1.4-acre compound in Bel Air, California, for $4.2 million. In 2013, he listed the property for $15.5 million, eventually selling it in 2016 for $14.5 million. The property was later demolished and sold as an empty lot for $17.65 million in 2017.

Bob Newhart Net Worth

Bob Newhart net worth is $65 million.