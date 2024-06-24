Bobby Brown’s Net Worth

Bobby Brown, an American R&B singer and songwriter, has a net worth of $2 million. He gained fame as a member of the pop group New Edition before embarking on a successful solo career. Brown’s solo debut album, “King of Stage,” featured the hit single “Girlfriend,” but it was his second album, “Don’t Be Cruel,” that launched him to stardom with chart-topping singles like “My Prerogative” and “Every Little Step,” earning him a Grammy Award. Despite his musical success, Brown’s personal life, including his troubled marriage to singer Whitney Houston and struggles with substance abuse, often overshadowed his achievements.

Bobby Brown Net Worth $2 Million Date of Birth February 5, 1969 Place of Birth Boston, Massachusetts Nationality American Profession Singer-songwriter

Early Life

Robert Barisford Brown was born on February 5, 1969, in Boston, Massachusetts. Raised in the Orchard Park Projects in Roxbury, Brown was one of eight children. His musical aspirations were ignited at the age of three after seeing James Brown perform. Despite an impoverished and violence-ridden childhood, he found solace and inspiration in music, joining his church choir and dreaming of a future on stage.

New Edition

In 1981, 12-year-old Brown and two friends formed the band New Edition. Their debut album, “Candy Girl,” released in 1983, reached #20 on the Billboard R&B singles chart. Despite the band’s success, Brown claimed he only made around “$500 and a VCR” during his time with the group. He left New Edition in 1986 to pursue a solo career.

Solo Career & Success

Brown’s first solo album, “King of Stage” (1986), sold moderately well, but it was his collaboration with R&B producers Teddy Riley, L.A. Reid, and Babyface on his second album, “Don’t Be Cruel” (1988), that catapulted him to fame. The album sold over 12 million copies and included hits like “Don’t Be Cruel” and “Humpin’ Around.”

In 1989, Brown made his film debut with a cameo in “Ghostbusters II” and later appeared in the HBO show “Mother Goose Rock ‘n’ Rhyme.” He reunited with New Edition for the 1990 MTV Video Music Awards and continued to perform with the group at various events, including the 2009 BET Awards.

Reality TV and Recent Ventures

In 2005, Brown starred in the reality series “Being Bobby Brown,” which, despite poor reviews, gave Bravo its highest ratings during its time slot. The show was canceled in 2006 after Houston refused to participate in a second season. Brown also appeared in season five of “The Masked Singer” in 2021 and featured in the A&E series “Biography: Bobby Brown” and “Bobby Brown: Every Little Step” in 2022.

Personal Life

Brown’s personal life has been tumultuous. He married Whitney Houston on July 18, 1992, and they had a daughter, Bobbi Kristina, in 1993. Their marriage was marked by heavy drinking, drug use, infidelity, and domestic violence, ultimately ending in divorce in 2007.

In 2009, Brown had a son, Cassius, with his manager and girlfriend, Alicia Etheredge. They married in 2012 and have two daughters, Bodhi Jameson Rein and Hendrix Estelle Sheba. Brown also has three other children from previous relationships: Landon, La’Princia, and Bobby Jr.

Tragedies

Whitney Houston passed away on February 11, 2012, from accidental drowning exacerbated by heart disease and cocaine use. Three years later, Bobbi Kristina was found unconscious in her bathtub and died in hospice care at age 22. In November 2020, Bobby Brown Jr. was found dead at age 28.

Whitney Houston’s Estate

At the time of her death, Whitney Houston was $20 million in debt to her record company. Her estate eventually paid off the debt and generated an additional $20 million, which was intended for her sole heir, Bobbi Kristina. After Bobbi Kristina’s death, Bobby Brown inherited the portion she had collected, roughly $2 million, while Houston’s mother and brothers now control the remainder of the estate.

