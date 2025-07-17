Bobby Parrish, the celebrated founder of the FlavCity YouTube channel, is 46 years old as of 2025. He was born on January 6, 1979, and has grown into one of the most recognizable faces in the online food community. Known for his energetic cooking tutorials and practical meal prep advice, Bobby has attracted a massive fanbase of over 9 million subscribers on YouTube.

Bobby Parrish Age 46 years (as of 2025) Date of Birth January 6, 1979 Place of Birth Chicago, IL Nationality American Zodiac Sign Capricorn

From Finance to Food Fame

After graduating with a bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 2000, Bobby initially pursued a career in finance. However, his passion for the culinary arts led him to make a bold career switch, embracing cooking full-time. His decision paid off when he won Guy’s Grocery Games, a Food Network reality competition, in 2015. The following year, he also appeared on Cutthroat Kitchen, where he finished as a runner-up—further proving his talent and resilience in the kitchen.

YouTube Success

Bobby launched the FlavCity channel with a mission to empower everyday home cooks with easy, nutritious, and affordable recipes. His straightforward approach to clean eating and his ability to break down complex recipes into manageable steps quickly earned him a loyal following. He has also gained recognition outside of YouTube, appearing on major platforms like the Rachael Ray Show, where he shared his cooking expertise with a wider audience.

Bobby Parrish Wife

Bobby’s wife, Dessi, plays an essential role in the success of FlavCity. The couple works closely together, with Dessi contributing her photography, recipe development, and behind-the-scenes support. Their warm, relatable family dynamic has endeared them to viewers, adding a personal touch to their professional brand.

Bobby Parrish Age

Bobby Parrish, the celebrated founder of the FlavCity YouTube channel, is 46 years old as of 2025. He was born on January 6, 1979, and has grown into one of the most recognizable faces in the online food community.

Also Read: Malillany Marín Siblings: Getting to Know Bruce Marín