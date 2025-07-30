Bodaboda boss linked to Embu protests arrested, arraigned

Detectives arrested a bodaboda rider linked to recent protests that were witnessed in Embu Town.

The arrest of Joseph Mbira Thuku, a man police termed as a key figure behind the violent protests that recently rocked Embu town prompted more protests in the town on Monday July 29.

He is the treasurer of the local bodaboda group.

Thuku, identified as one of the main mobilizers of the violent protests, was swiftly apprehended and arraigned before the Kahawa Law Courts on Monday.

The court granted detectives a five-day custodial order to allow for comprehensive investigations.

The case is set for mention on August 4, 2025. The area was among those that faced protests that left a trail of destruction of property.

Since then, police have arrested dozens of people they termed as terrorists over the protests.

Meanwhile, police in Garissa arrested an official at the ministry of lands and recovered government stores from him.

The arrest took place along the Garissa-Lamu road, where the suspect was intercepted driving a black Toyota Prado.

A preliminary search of the vehicle led to the following recoveries: three rounds of 9mm Colt ammunition, six personal cheques each worth Sh500,000, military badges of the rank of Captain, and four mobile phones of various make.

Following the initial search, detectives proceeded to the suspect’s residence in Madogo.

With his brother present, they conducted a thorough search that uncovered even more alarming items: five live rounds of 7.62 X 51 ammunition, thirty blank title deeds, a lease certificate, and a variety of other land-related documents.

A further search at the suspect’s residence in Thika and Ruiru yielded additional items, including an original title deed of a land in Kajiado, an application for consent of Lands Control Board in Kajiado, and assorted land documents used by the suspect for fraudulent land transfer.

Police said the man was undergoing processing as he awaited his court appearance.

His motives are yet to be known.