Body of Missing Man Found Floating in Kangemi Dam Prompting Protests

Police are investigating an incident where the body of a 24-year-old man who was missing was found in a dam in Kangemi, Nairobi.

Simon Owino had been missing since July 26. He lived in the area. His father reported he was missing.

The body was discovered on July 30 at the Kangemi dam by locals.

It was floating at the dam when divers jumped there and removed it. The father identified the body at the scene.

The locals protested the death and slow pace by police to attend the scene.

They removed the body from the water and brought it to the nearby Waiyaki Way blocking traffic flow as they demanded a police vehicle to take the body to the mortuary.

The group also demanded a probe into the death of Owino.

A police vehicle was sent to the scene to move the body to the mortuary.

The probe into the death is ongoing, police said.

It is not clear what caused the death. Officials suspect the victim is among those targeted over the recent anti-government protests.

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights said the number of those reported as abducted or missing has gone up from 59 to 66 while the number of those arrested has gone up from 682 to 1,376.

Police are still pursuing those believed to have participated in the protests. More protests are planned for August 8.

This comes amid a push to drop cases of those arrested over the protests.

President William Ruto said: “I urge the criminal justice agencies to take effective measures and ensure that people who may have been innocently caught up on the wrong side of proceedings, and those not implicated in crimes are released and the charges against them withdrawn.”

“This will enable the agencies to focus their resources, efforts and time on investigating and prosecuting serious criminal elements who took advantage of peaceful demonstrations to advance a dangerous agenda.”

But the pronouncement seems not to be taken seriously.