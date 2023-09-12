Body Of Missing Hairdresser Jane Mwende Found Dumped In Pit Latrine

The body of a hairdresser who went missing two weeks ago was found dumped in a pit latrine in Mlolongo area, Machakos County.

The body was found a few kilometers from her workstation in the area, police said.

The decomposing body of Jane Mwende Mwanzia, 29 was discovered after suspects arrested earlier on led the police to the scene.

The suspects had earlier misled the detectives to a Magongo forest in Wote area of Makueni County.

They changed the narrative and led the police to Kiserian before revealing the actual scene where Mwende’s body was discovered in Mlolongo.

Family, friends and colleagues of Mwende have been frantically searching for her since she disappeared.

They said they had been to police stations, hospitals and even to morgues without success. The deceased is said to have received a phone call on August 25, 2023 from a person posing as a client in need of her hairdressing services at their home.

She left never to return, her colleagues said. Her phone remained switched off and she did not report to work.

She also failed to pick up her child from her Yatta home in Machakos after the August holidays. Police suspect love triangle as well as her involvement in the real estate business as possible motive.

It is alleged that Jane and another woman in Mlolongo town, have been in a dispute involving a man who has already been questioned by the police.

Police are interrogating four suspects.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...