Body of man found with stab wounds dumped on roadside in Juja

The body of a man was found dumped on the roadside after his murder in Juja, Kiambu County.

The body was discovered on Tuesday long after the murder. Locals in the Hamundia area called the police after stumbling on the body along Hamundia -Bestever Hotel road and opposite Brainbench School.

Police said they established that the body had a stab wound on the chest.

It was further established that there were skidding marks emanating from a maize plantation about 70 meters from where the body lay.

This, according to police, suggested the body of the deceased was dragged from the plantation to where it was found. Police said there were signs of struggle at the scene and a matchbox containing a half-smoked roll of bhang, a silver bracelet and blood stains were discovered.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy and other investigations.

The motive of the murder was not immediately established.

Elsewhere in Navakholo, Kakamega County, a chief for Butsotso North location was arrested over a murder incident that happened in the area on September 15, 2025.

Police said the chief and others are accused of murdering one Oliver Wasike, 18 at Ingotse Trading Centre.

The arrest follows an investigation by the police who sent the file to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution who recommended the prosecution.

Police said he was expected in court on Wednesday.

And a matatu conductor was arrested after a dramatic chase by police following claims by passengers he and others were robbing those on board and pushing them out on Tuesday evening along Limuru Road.

The matatu was trailed through Limuru Road, Chiromo Road and up to Waiyaki Way near Safaricom where police intercepted it at gunpoint.

Police said the driver and another accomplice managed to escape the scene and that four stolen mobile phones were recovered from the suspect. A victim identified the conductor as among those who had robbed her and her mobile phone was among those recovered. Police said they are pursuing the other suspects in the saga.

Police said they would charge the suspects with robbery with violence.