Boris Johnson, a prominent British politician and former Prime Minister, has a net worth estimated at $2 million. Known for his colorful personality and political career, Johnson rose to global prominence when he succeeded Theresa May as Prime Minister in July 2019. He previously served as the Mayor of London from 2008 to 2016 and has held various political and journalistic positions throughout his career.

Boris Johnson Net Worth $2 Million Date of Birth June 19, 1964 Place of Birth New York City Nationality American Profession Journalist, Politician, Historian, Editor, Author

Early Life

Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson was born on June 19, 1964, in New York City, making him the second Prime Minister in British history to be born outside the British Isles. He was raised in an international environment, which included time spent in both the United States and the United Kingdom. Johnson attended the prestigious Eton College before enrolling at Balliol College, Oxford, where he studied classics.

Journalism Career

Before embarking on his political career, Johnson began his professional life as a journalist. He worked at The Times and later joined The Daily Telegraph, where he served as Assistant Editor starting in 1994. His journalistic prowess earned him the role of Editor at The Spectator from 1999 to 2005. During this time, Johnson gained notoriety for his wit and distinctive writing style, which helped him build a recognizable public persona.

Political Career

Boris Johnson entered politics in 2001 when he was elected as a Member of Parliament (MP) for Henley. As a member of the Conservative Party, he quickly became a rising figure, holding roles such as Shadow Minister for the Arts in 2004 and Shadow Minister for Higher Education from 2005 to 2007. His political star continued to rise, and in 2008, Johnson achieved a major victory by defeating Labour incumbent Ken Livingstone to become the Mayor of London.

As Mayor, Johnson was responsible for overseeing the successful execution of the 2012 London Olympic Games. He also implemented policies like banning alcohol consumption on public transportation and made improvements in London’s infrastructure. In 2012, Johnson was re-elected, again defeating Ken Livingstone.

In July 2019, following Theresa May’s resignation, Johnson was appointed Prime Minister by Queen Elizabeth II. His tenure was marked by his firm stance on Brexit, which he played a key role in delivering. He won re-election in December 2019, leading the Conservative Party to its largest majority in 30 years. However, in July 2022, following a series of controversies and internal party resignations, Johnson announced his resignation as Prime Minister.

Financial Earnings

Before becoming Prime Minister, Boris Johnson’s income primarily came from his work as a journalist and speaker. In 2018, he earned around $1 million, including $450,000 for writing a weekly column for The Daily Telegraph. He had to relinquish this role upon assuming office as Prime Minister. Additionally, Johnson commanded high fees for speaking engagements, with some events earning him as much as $200,000 per speech.

While serving as Prime Minister, Johnson earned an annual salary of $220,000. However, reports suggest that Johnson faced financial difficulties during his tenure, especially following his divorce from his second wife, Marina Wheeler, in 2018. It is believed that his divorce significantly impacted his finances.

Looking to the future, Johnson is expected to command lucrative speaking fees after leaving office, which could substantially boost his net worth.

Personal Life

Boris Johnson’s personal life has often been a topic of public interest. He was first married to Allegra Mostyn-Owen, the daughter of an art historian, from 1987 to 1993. Just 12 days after finalizing his divorce from Allegra, Johnson married Marina Wheeler, with whom he shares four children. The couple separated in 2018.

In 2021, Johnson married Carrie Symonds, his third wife, with whom he has one child. In addition to his six children, Johnson’s complex personal life includes one child from an affair. For most of his life, he held dual citizenship (US and UK), but he renounced his American citizenship in 2016 to affirm his loyalty to the United Kingdom.

Real Estate and Assets

Boris Johnson’s real estate portfolio is equally noteworthy. Before his divorce from Marina Wheeler, the couple owned a lavish mansion in Islington, London, which they sold in 2019 for approximately $4.6 million. Despite the divorce, Johnson continued to own a cottage in Oxfordshire, which he rents out for $6,000 to $7,000 per month.

Additionally, he holds a 20% share in his family’s historic estate in the remote Exmoor region. Upon marrying Carrie in 2021, the couple purchased a house in South London for $1.65 million, adding another property to Johnson’s portfolio.

Boris Johnson Net Worth

Boris Johnson net worth is $2 million.