Former Hotel Employee Arrested In Connection To Liam Payne’s Death

An ex-employee of the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, has been arrested in connection with the death of former One Direction singer Liam Payne. Payne, 31, died on October 16 after suffering multiple injuries from a fatal fall at the hotel.

The suspect, Braian Nahuel Paiz, was detained outside his home in Buenos Aires on Friday, according to his lawyer, Fernando Madeo Facente. Paiz, who previously worked as a waiter at one of the hotel’s restaurants, faces charges of drug supply, carrying a potential prison sentence of four to 15 years.

Paiz has denied the allegations, although he admitted in a November interview with local news outlet Telefe Noticias that he spent time with Payne in the singer’s hotel room.

“We drank alcohol and did substances together,” Paiz said, but claimed Payne was already under the influence before arriving at the hotel.

According to Braian Nahuel Paiz, he saw Payne again on October 13, when the singer allegedly requested a drug dealer’s contact information. Paiz claimed he provided the details but only consumed marijuana himself, while Payne allegedly used cocaine.

“He was sweet and acted normal. He even asked if I was OK,” Paiz stated, denying any wrongdoing.

Others Charged in the Case

Paiz is one of five individuals charged in connection with Payne’s death. Among them are Ezequiel Pereyra, another hotel staffer accused of providing drugs, and CasaSur Palermo Hotel operations manager Gilda Martin. Receptionist manager Esteban Grassi, who placed an emergency call fearing for Payne’s life, and Rogelio “Roger” Nores, a close friend of Payne, face manslaughter charges.

Nores alleged in court documents that Payne had a long history of substance abuse and had used heroin in the past. Payne’s toxicology report revealed the presence of pink cocaine—a party drug containing ecstasy, ketamine, and other substances—along with other drugs in his system at the time of his death.

Payne had been vacationing in Argentina with his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, but reportedly spiraled after she left the trip early. Fellow hotel guests noted erratic behavior in the days leading up to his death.

Photos from Payne’s hotel room showed evidence of drug use, including a smashed television, foil and powder, and a Dove soap box believed to have been used to transport substances.

Despite the evidence of drug use, Payne’s cause of death was determined to be multiple traumas and internal bleeding from his fall. Prosecutors ruled out suicide, citing his state of consciousness before the fall.

Payne, known for his hits like What Makes You Beautiful and Story of My Life, was laid to rest in England on November 20.