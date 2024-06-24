Brandi Passante’s Net Worth

Brandi Passante, an American storage hunter and reality television star, has a net worth of $2 million. Born on May 16, 1980, in Harris County, Texas, she rose to fame alongside her then long-term boyfriend, Jarrod Schulz, on the A&E reality TV show “Storage Wars.” Together, they appeared in over 260 episodes of the show, earning the nickname “The Young Guns.” While Jarrod left after season 13, Brandi has remained a main cast member throughout the series.

Storage Wars

Brandi and Jarrod starred in an A&E special and a spin-off series, “Brandi & Jarrod: Married to the Job,” in 2014. Their journey in the storage auction business began when Jarrod, on his aunt’s suggestion, opened a thrift store in Orange County, California, called Now and Then Second Hand Store. Although “Storage Wars” initially sought Jarrod alone, producers were impressed by Brandi and included her in the show.

At the show’s outset, Brandi and Jarrod were portrayed as having the lowest financial resources. However, Brandi’s no-nonsense bidding style and scrappiness quickly made her a fan favorite. She emphasized the necessity of turning auction scores into profit quickly to fund future bids. As the show gained popularity, Brandi and Jarrod became more successful, even opening a second store in Long Beach, California, during the fourth season. However, both stores eventually closed, with the original location shutting its doors in 2016.

Brandi Passante Salary

A December 2012 lawsuit filed by former co-star Dave Hester revealed details about the cast’s salaries and controversial allegations. According to the lawsuit, the typical compensation for a “Storage Wars” cast member per season included:

$25,000 per episode, with a guaranteed 26 episodes per season, totaling a minimum of $650,000

$2,500 per month for travel expenses

$124,500 expense account

$25,000 signing bonus

The average cast member reportedly earned over $800,000 per season, presumably split between Jarrod and Brandi.

Hester’s lawsuit also alleged that producers paid for Brandi to undergo breast enhancement surgery to boost the show’s appeal and that the “treasures” found in storage units were artificially placed by producers. Additionally, cast members were allegedly required to return the items after filming.

Personal Life

Brandi and Jarrod met in 1999 when she was hired by the carpet-cleaning company where Jarrod worked. Though never officially married, they had two children: son Cameron (born in 2003) and daughter Payton (born in 2005). Payton was born deaf and with a cleft palate, requiring multiple surgeries.

In a June 2020 interview with “The Dad Diary,” Brandi revealed that she and Jarrod had ended their relationship two years earlier. She also shared her experience with COVID-19, including severe headaches and loss of taste.

In early 2013, Brandi successfully sued Hunter Moore, the operator of an adult website, for posting a video allegedly showing her nude. Although she sought $2.5 million in damages, she was awarded just $750. The video was removed, and the website was shut down.

Philanthropy

Brandi has been actively involved in charitable activities. In 2019, she served as the emcee for a charity event organized by Women’s Own Worth, an organization dedicated to helping women and families regain their self-worth and sustain independent lives after trauma. The event successfully raised $100,000 for the charity.

