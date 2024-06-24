Brandon Blackstock’s Net Worth

Brandon Blackstock, an American talent manager, has a net worth of $10 million. He is perhaps best known for his marriage to singer Kelly Clarkson, with whom he shares two children. Additionally, Brandon has two children from a previous marriage. Their high-profile divorce revealed significant financial details, including Brandon’s initial request for $436,000 per month in spousal and child support. Ultimately, Kelly agreed to pay him $45,000 per month in child support until their children turn 18 and $115,000 per month in spousal support for two years, ending in January 2024. She also paid him $1.2 million for legal expenses.

Early Life

Born in Fort Worth, Texas, in December 1976, Brandon Blackstock is the stepson of singer Reba McEntire. His father, Narvel Blackstock, was married to Reba for 26 years and managed her career through their company, Starstruck Entertainment. Following their divorce, Narvel received a substantial portion of Reba’s wealth, which was considered communal property.

Brandon and Kelly Clarkson became engaged in 2012 and married in 2013. At the time they met, Brandon was still married to Melissa Ashworth, with whom he has two children. Their divorce was finalized in 2012. Brandon and Kelly have a daughter and a son together.

Real Estate

During their marriage, Brandon and Kelly lived in an $8 million mansion in Encino, California. In June 2018, Kelly purchased this 10,000-square-foot home, which became the family’s primary residence. They had previously rented an LA home that was burglarized multiple times. Kelly listed the Encino property for sale in May 2020, eventually selling it in September 2021 for $8.24 million.

The couple also owned a home in Nashville, Tennessee, and a ranch in Montana. Post-divorce, Kelly retained ownership of the ranch, with Brandon receiving a 5% stake. At that time, the ranch was valued at $17 million.

Brandon Blackstock Divorce Settlement

Kelly Clarkson filed for divorce in June 2020. In December of that year, Brandon requested $436,000 per month in spousal and child support, broken down into $135,000 for child support and $301,000 for spousal support. He also sought a one-time payment of $2 million for legal expenses and wanted their children to live with him in Montana.

A judge eventually ordered Kelly to pay Brandon $45,000 per month in child support until their children reach adulthood, $115,000 per month in spousal support for two years ending in January 2024, and a one-time payment of $1.2 million for legal fees.

Management Fee Lawsuit

Amid their divorce proceedings, Kelly filed a lawsuit with the California Labor Commission, accusing Brandon of defrauding her during the 13 years he served as her manager. She claimed Brandon was not licensed to operate as a talent agent in California. Brandon’s company, Starstruck Management Group, countered that Kelly was always represented by her talent agency, CAA. Earlier, Starstruck had sued Kelly for $1.4 million in unpaid commissions.

In November 2023, an LA judge ruled in Kelly’s favor, finding that Brandon had overcharged her by millions of dollars for deals he secured for her, including appearances on “The Voice” and commercials for Wayfair and Norwegian Cruise Line.

