Brandon Davis is 31 years old, born on August 12, 1993, in Chattanooga, Tennessee. As of 2025, he stands as one of country music’s most inspiring voices, known for his soulful lyrics, powerful vocals, and the deeply personal stories behind his songs. His journey from surviving a near-fatal accident to performing alongside country legend Tim McGraw has made him a standout figure in the country music landscape.

Brandon Davis Age 31 as of 2025 Date of Birth August 12, 1993 Place of Birth Chattanooga, Tennessee Nationality American Zodiac Sign Leo

Early Life

Raised in a musical family, Brandon grew up watching his father, Rick Davis, perform — even opening for Garth Brooks in 1988. These early exposures to music planted the seeds of creativity in Brandon. Although he initially focused on sports and studied to become an engineer to support his family, music never left his heart.

He occasionally performed with his father and wrote songs on the side. But it wasn’t until a life-altering car crash in 2019 that Brandon decided to fully embrace his calling.

Life-Changing Moment

At the age of 26, Brandon was involved in a serious head-on collision caused by a distracted driver, suffering severe internal injuries. The accident forced him into a long recovery, during which he had time to reflect on life’s fragility. Motivated by this new perspective and the unwavering encouragement of his wife, Destiny, he chose to pursue music full-time.

Destiny played a pivotal role in his breakout, posting videos of Brandon covering classic country hits on Facebook and YouTube. These videos quickly gained traction, and when Brandon joined TikTok in 2020, his fanbase exploded.

His second original song, “Step by Step,” which he wrote for his children, hit #1 on the iTunes Country Charts and reached #4 on Billboard, marking a major breakthrough.

Music Career

Brandon Davis has made a name for himself with songs that come straight from the heart. Tracks like “God Made Angels” and “Step by Step” reflect his devotion to family, faith, and resilience. In 2022, he caught the attention of Tim McGraw, who invited him to join the ‘McGraw Tour 2022’ — a significant milestone that catapulted Brandon to a larger national audience.

He continues to release music that resonates with fans of all ages, blending modern country sounds with timeless values.

Personal Life

Brandon met his wife Destiny through Facebook in 2017, and they tied the knot a year later. The couple now shares a full and busy life with their four children — one daughter and three sons.

Destiny has been more than a supportive partner; she’s been Brandon’s manager, promoter, and biggest cheerleader. Her decision to share his early performances online helped launch the career he now enjoys.

Brandon Davis Net Worth

Although Brandon’s exact net worth has not been publicly confirmed, he earns from streaming royalties, album sales, merchandise, live shows, and brand partnerships. His ever-expanding audience and touring schedule suggest that his financial trajectory is on a strong upward curve.

Despite growing fame, Brandon maintains a humble and grounded lifestyle, staying close to his roots and placing his family at the center of everything he does.

Interesting Facts

Before music , Brandon worked as a design engineer , balancing his career with his love for songwriting.

, Brandon worked as a , balancing his career with his love for songwriting. His first viral hit, “ Step by Step ,” is inspired by his real-life journey as a father and remains one of his most loved songs.

,” is inspired by his real-life journey as a father and remains one of his most loved songs. Much of his success can be credited to his digital presence, where his authenticity continues to attract fans across social platforms.

Brandon Davis Age

Brandon Davis is 31 years old, born on August 12, 1993, in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Also Read: Poppy Delevingne Siblings: Meet Chloe and Cara Delevingne