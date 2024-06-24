Brent Rivera’s Net Worth

Brent Rivera is an American internet personality and actor with a net worth of $12 million. He first gained popularity on Vine, a now-defunct video hosting service, and has since amassed large followings on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. Rivera is also the co-founder of Amp Studios, a content group and talent incubator. His sister, Lexi Rivera, is a successful internet personality as well, boasting millions of followers on TikTok and YouTube.

Early Life

Born on January 9, 1998, in Huntington Beach, California, Brent Rivera grew up in a family of Mexican and Italian descent. His father, John, was a firefighter, and his mother, Laura, was a teacher. Brent has three siblings—Brice, Blake, and Lexi. Lexi, like Brent, has found success as a social media star, and the siblings often collaborate on projects. Brent attended Huntington Beach High School, where he played varsity ice hockey.

Brent Rivera Career

From a young age, Rivera was drawn to content creation and acting. He appeared in several commercials as a child and created his own YouTube channel in 2009. His big break came in 2013 with the rise of Vine, where he gained nearly 10 million followers thanks to his witty and humorous content. Rivera toured the United States with other popular Vine creators, visiting cities like San Diego, Boston, and Philadelphia. In 2015, he won the Best Dressed category at the MTV Music Awards.

Transition to YouTube and Other Platforms

After Vine shut down in 2016, Rivera focused on YouTube. Many of his Vine followers transitioned with him, allowing him to quickly grow his YouTube audience. His videos, such as “If we talked how we texted,” went viral, with some receiving over 10 million views.

Charitable Work and Acting

Rivera has been involved in several charitable campaigns, including an anti-bullying campaign with Hollister in 2016. He made his feature film debut in 2017 with the YouTube original movie “Alexander IRL,” and he also served as a producer on the film.

In 2018, he starred in “Brobot” and later appeared in Hulu’s “Light as a Feather” from 2018 to 2019. In 2019, Rivera featured in “Brent Rivera’s Dream Vacation” on AwesomenessTV. He has received several nominations, including at the Teen Choice Awards and Streamy Awards, winning the Juanpa Zurita’s Creator Honor Award at the 10th Streamy Awards in 2020.

Amp Studios and Business Ventures

Rivera co-founded Amp Studios with Matt Levine, his business partner and manager. Amp Studios aims to be the Disney Channel for a new generation of online content consumers, generating 10 billion social media views each month in 2020. Rivera also launched a clothing line called Relatable and started the podcast “So Relatable” in 2021.

Personal Life

Brent Rivera dated Eva Gutowski in 2019 and has been linked to model Morgan Justus. In 2021, he began dating fellow TikTok star Pierson Wodzynski.

Brent Rivera Net Worth

