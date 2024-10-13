Brent Spiner, a well-known American actor, boasts a net worth of $16 million. Most recognized for his portrayal of Data in Star Trek: The Next Generation, Spiner has enjoyed a career that spans several decades, filled with memorable roles in television, film, stage productions, and even music. His work within the Star Trek franchise has made him a beloved figure among sci-fi fans worldwide, contributing significantly to his wealth. Beyond Star Trek, Spiner’s diverse roles and business ventures have solidified his financial success.

Brent Spiner Net Worth $16 Million Date of Birth February 2, 1949 Place of Birth Houston, Texas Nationality American Profession Actor

Early Life

Brent Jay Spiner was born on February 2, 1949, in Houston, Texas. Raised in a Jewish family, Spiner faced the loss of his father due to kidney failure early in his life. His mother later remarried, and Brent was adopted by his stepfather, who played a significant role in his upbringing. Spiner found solace in the arts during his high school years, joining the school’s speech team, where his talent led him to win a national championship for dramatic interpretation.

After high school, Spiner attended the University of Houston, where he immersed himself in the local theater scene, further honing his acting skills and laying the foundation for his future career.

Brent Spiner’s Career

Spiner’s initial acting aspirations led him to New York in the 1970s, where he pursued stage roles. He appeared in various Broadway and off-Broadway productions, including The Three Musketeers and Sunday in the Park with George. His early work also included a role in Woody Allen’s Stardust Memories. Despite a promising start in film, Spiner transitioned towards television, where he secured roles in series such as The Paper Chase.

His move to Los Angeles in 1984 helped him establish a presence in Hollywood. Spiner’s early television roles included appearances in popular shows like Night Court, The Twilight Zone, Cheers, and Tales from the Darkside. One of his early starring roles came in the 1984 comedy film Rent Control, though his breakthrough moment was still ahead.

Data in Star Trek: The Next Generation

In 1987, Spiner secured the role that would define his career—playing the android Data in Star Trek: The Next Generation. His portrayal of the emotionless, yet curious and philosophical character quickly became iconic, and Spiner continued to play the role for 15 years across multiple seasons and feature films.

Spiner’s work in Star Trek expanded beyond the original series. He reprised his role as Data in films such as Star Trek: Generations, Star Trek: First Contact, Star Trek: Insurrection, and Star Trek: Nemesis. His performance in Star Trek: First Contact even earned him a Saturn Award for Best Supporting Actor.

Also Read: Boris Johnson Net Worth

After retiring from the role of Data in Nemesis, Spiner made a celebrated return to the character in 2020 with the release of Star Trek: Picard, thrilling fans once again.

Voice Acting

Although Spiner retired from playing Data physically due to concerns about aging, he continued to voice the character in various Star Trek video games. He also portrayed Data’s creator, Dr. Noonien Soong, in multiple episodes of Star Trek.

Beyond Star Trek, Spiner appeared in notable films like Independence Day and its sequel Independence Day: Resurgence. His filmography also includes roles in I Am Sam, Dude, Where’s My Car?, The Aviator, The Master of Disguise, and Phenomenon. His television appearances have been equally varied, with roles in Law & Order: Criminal Intent, The Big Bang Theory, Friends, Frasier, and many others.

In addition to his on-screen work, Spiner returned to Broadway in 1997, playing John Adams in the musical 1776, earning a Tony Award nomination alongside the rest of the cast.

Musical Ventures

Spiner’s artistic range extends beyond acting. In 1991, he released an album titled Ol’ Yellow Eyes Is Back, a nod to Frank Sinatra’s famous album Ol’ Blue Eyes Is Back and Spiner’s own portrayal of Data, for which he wore yellow contact lenses. The album features pop songs from the 1940s, highlighting Spiner’s passion for music.

Real Estate

Spiner’s success has also translated into luxury real estate investments. In 2003, he purchased an estate in Malibu’s coveted Point Dume area for $4.6 million. The sprawling 5,000-square-foot home sits on over 1.6 acres of land and includes ocean views, a swimming pool, and access to a private path leading to an exclusive beach. Despite listing the property for $11 million in 2016, it ultimately did not find a buyer.

Brent Spiner Net Worth

Brent Spiner net worth is $16 million.