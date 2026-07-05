Brentford set to sign Burnley forward Anthony

Brentford are nearing a move for Burnley forward Jaidon Anthony for a £15m fee rising to £17m with add-ons.

The 26-year-old is ready to sign a four-year contract with an option for an extra year and his medical is provisionally scheduled for Monday.

Anthony contributed nine goals and four assists across 38 appearances in all competitions last season, although that was not enough to prevent the Clarets from being relegated.

The Brentford move appeals to Anthony, who is from London and began his career in Arsenal’s academy, while Bees manager Keith Andrews considers him a good fit for his style of play.

Brentford have already signed defender Jannik Schuster from RB Salzburg in a deal worth up to £16m including add-ons.

Anthony left Arsenal in 2016 without making an appearance for the senior team but then established himself at Bournemouth after loan spells at Weymouth and Leeds United.

He joined Burnley on loan from Bournemouth in 2024, with the move made permanent last summer following promotion to the Premier League, triggering an £8m obligation-to-buy clause.

Burnley were relegated after one season in the top flight and face West Ham in their first game back in the Championship on 16 August.

Brentford narrowly missed out on European qualification, finishing ninth on goal difference, and play Tottenham in their opening Premier League fixture.