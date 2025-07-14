Brooklyn Riley Age

Brooklyn Riley is making waves in the fashion and social media world at just 16 years old. Born on May 5, 2009, in the United States, Brooklyn has quickly become a recognizable face in online modeling and style content, captivating audiences with her youthful energy and fashionable flair.

Early Life

Brooklyn launched her Instagram account, @brooklynriley_1, in March 2017, and has since amassed more than 180,000 followers. Known for her chic fashion sense and striking swimwear photos, she has carved a niche for herself as a teenage fashion influencer. As an ambassador for Krissy King clothing, Brooklyn has consistently showcased trendy, elegant looks that resonate with her growing fanbase.

In addition to her Instagram fame, she’s built a presence on TikTok, where her account @brooklynriley120 has attracted more than 20,000 followers. Her creative use of music by popular artists like Megan Moroney, Tyler The Creator, Migos, and Harry Styles adds a fun, rhythmic edge to her stylish video content.

A Varsity Fashionista

Brooklyn’s influence continues to grow in the fashion community. As a 2024 Varsity Fashionista, she remains ahead of the curve, embracing emerging trends and inspiring young followers with her confident and colorful wardrobe. Whether modeling casual wear or high-end swimwear, Brooklyn delivers a polished yet youthful style that reflects her age and creativity.

Travel and Inspiration

Though based in the United States, Brooklyn has already traveled to notable locations such as New York City, drawing inspiration from its vibrant fashion culture. Her experiences in different cities enrich her content, allowing her to bring diverse looks and settings to her followers online.

