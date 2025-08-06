Bruce Greene Age

Bruce Greene is 43 years old as of 2025. He was born on August 12, 1981, in Los Angeles County, California. A multi-talented American content creator, Greene is widely recognized as an actor, voice artist, producer, and gaming personality. With a career spanning radio, television, and digital platforms, he has cemented his place as a beloved figure in the world of online entertainment.

Early Life

Before his rise in the digital space, Bruce Greene started his professional journey in the radio industry. He worked as a DJ for KJEE, a Santa Barbara-based station, where he fine-tuned his ability to connect with audiences. His experience in radio laid the foundation for a career in entertainment built on humor, timing, and relatability.

Transition to Television and Online Content

Greene’s big break in tech-focused television came in 2008 when he served as a segment producer for Attack of the Show!. His flair for reviewing technology and delivering engaging content helped him transition smoothly into digital media.

His involvement with Inside Gaming under Machinima further propelled him into internet fame. He starred in animated series such as Inside Gaming Animated and Creepy Text Theatre Animated, where he lent his voice and persona to comically exaggerated versions of himself.

Funhaus and Rooster Teeth Legacy

In 2015, Bruce co-founded Funhaus, a division of Rooster Teeth, alongside his colleagues from Inside Gaming. As general manager and producer, he became a central figure in the group, contributing to its sharp comedic style and growing its YouTube presence.

Greene also appeared in notable Rooster Teeth projects, including The Eleven Little Roosters and Sugar Pine 7, and played a role in the comedy film Civilization: The Movie (2016). His quirky on-screen persona and creative influence helped define the Funhaus brand until his departure in 2019.

Independent Career and Streaming Success

After leaving Rooster Teeth, Bruce Greene pivoted to independent content creation. He now streams regularly on Twitch and creates videos for his YouTube audience. This move has allowed him to take creative control and engage with his followers on a more personal level.

Through gameplay streams, commentary, and collaborative content, Greene has remained a relevant figure in the ever-changing online entertainment industry. His humor and down-to-earth approach continue to resonate with fans, old and new.

Bruce Greene Marriage

In March 2021, Bruce married Autumn Farrell, an editor and fellow content creator. The two began dating in 2018 and have since been a fan-favorite couple in the online community. Their shared passion for gaming and video production has made them a creative powerhouse in the digital space.

Bruce Greene Net Worth

As of 2025, Bruce Greene has an estimated net worth of around $800,000, with some sources suggesting it could be as high as $1.5 million. His income is derived from a range of ventures, including YouTube monetization, Twitch subscriptions, sponsorship deals, and freelance production work. Despite his financial success, Greene maintains a modest and balanced lifestyle focused on content and community.

Fun Facts About Bruce Greene

He’s a fan of Mexican cuisine , particularly Chipotle.

, particularly Chipotle. He enjoys the summer season and often jokes about his distaste for cold weather.

and often jokes about his distaste for cold weather. His on-screen charisma and self-deprecating humor have made him a relatable figure in gaming culture.

