Burna Boy Announces Kenya Concert For March 2025

Grammy Award-winning Nigerian singer and songwriter Burna Boy has confirmed he will perform in Kenya on March 1, 2025.

The “Twice as Tall” hitmaker shared the news on his social media, posting the concert date alongside a Kenyan flag.

Nairobi Kenya!!! 🇰🇪 1st March 2025! pic.twitter.com/44tHMnHtnY — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) November 20, 2024

The announcement follows similar updates he has made for fans across the globe regarding his upcoming performances.

This marks Burna Boy’s return to Kenya after more than five years.

His last appearance in the country was in 2019 at the NRG Wave Festival, where his performance received mixed reviews.

Since then, the Afrobeat star has risen to global prominence, selling out major venues worldwide and solidifying his status as one of Africa’s biggest musical icons.

Known for calling himself the “African Giant,” Burna Boy’s accolades include a Grammy win in 2021 for Best Global Music Album.