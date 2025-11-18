CA Denies Claims of Mandatory Biometric Data Collection in New SIM Card Rules

The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) has dismissed growing concerns that Kenyans will be required to submit biometric data when registering new SIM cards under the revised SIM card regulations.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the regulator said the claims were unfounded and clarified that it has not directed any mobile operator to collect biometric details from subscribers.

“For the avoidance of doubt, CA has NOT issued any directives for the collection of biometric data by our licensees,” the authority said.

Published in May 2025, the new SIM registration rules were designed to protect Kenyans from SIM-related fraud and criminal activities, strengthen the integrity of mobile communication services, and support secure access to digital services, including mobile money, e-government and e-commerce.

CA explained that although the regulations define biometric data, this does not mean such information will be collected during SIM registration.

The statement stressed that the definition has been misunderstood and that the authority has not instructed operators to gather fingerprints, DNA information, retinal scans or any other biometric markers.

The regulator further clarified that the revised regulations place strong data security responsibilities on all mobile operators. Subscriber information must be handled in strict compliance with the Kenya Information and Communications Act, 1998, and the Data Protection Act, 2019.

Operators are prohibited from sharing customer information without consent or a lawful order, and both CA and the Office of the Data Protection Commissioner will conduct regular oversight and enforce penalties for any misuse of personal data.

Regarding SIM card suspension, the authority noted that operators may suspend lines where subscribers provide false information or fail to complete registration requirements. It added that no subscriber can be disconnected without prior notice and that telecom companies must adopt clear and transparent procedures in all interactions with consumers.

CA acknowledged mounting public frustration over spam messages, unsolicited subscriptions, unauthorized premium services and misuse of phone numbers. The regulator said these challenges are a priority and that the improved SIM registration process forms part of a wider strategy to safeguard consumer rights and strengthen trust in Kenya’s digital ecosystem.