Cardi B And Offset Reunite In Miami For His Birthday Celebration

Cardi B and her estranged husband, Offset, were spotted together in Miami over the weekend as they celebrated Offset’s 33rd birthday.

The pair, who share three children, appeared to enjoy the night despite their ongoing divorce proceedings.

The “WAP” rapper was seen dancing inside a packed nightclub on Saturday night, drawing attention with her sheer printed bodysuit that highlighted her tattoos. Offset, dressed casually in a white muscle T-shirt and sunglasses, watched from an upper level as Cardi twerked to the music, holding onto a railing.

At one point, Offset threw wads of cash toward Cardi, but she was seen brushing the money away. Despite the momentary tension, Cardi was later spotted smiling and laughing, enjoying the celebration.

The reunion comes shortly after leaked text messages between the two surfaced online. In the messages, Offset complimented Cardi, asking her to “come over,” to which she firmly responded, “You never getting this again.” Cardi later clarified on social media that the texts were old and leaked due to a hack, emphasizing that she has no intention of reconciling romantically.

However, the Grammy-winning artist revealed that their recent interactions have been amicable. “We’ve been peaceful for a week,” Cardi shared in a recent post. “I don’t bother you, you don’t bother me. So, we’ve been on good terms.”

The couple, who secretly married in 2017, have had a tumultuous relationship. They share three children: Kulture, 6, Wave, 3, and a newborn daughter born in September. Despite their ups and downs, the Miami celebration highlighted their ability to coexist and celebrate milestones together.

Reps for both Cardi B and Offset have not yet commented on the night’s events.