Carpenter dies after falling from the ninth floor of houses under construction in Kondele

A carpenter died after he fell from the ninth floor of a building under construction in Kondele, Kisumu County.

The victim was among workers at the Lumumba Affordable Housing Project in Kaloleni area when he slipped and fell off on June 10.

Police said John Okoth Tosho was working at the site when he fell off and died on the spot. He was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and other procedures.

Meanwhile, police are investigating five suicide incidents that were reported separately in the country on June 11. The first incident was reported in Kamakwa area, Nyeri County where one Jane Wangui Ndirangu, 62 was found dead in a house by suicide.

She died by suicide using a lesso on one of the rafters of a house within their compound.

In Kenyenya, Kisii County, one Samuel Nyambane died by suicide in his house. He hanged himself on the rafters using a rope.

In Kingongo, Nyeri County, one Peter Githaiga Ndegwa, 47 died by suicide by hanging himself using a curtain cloth which was tied to the bedroom door frame.

According to police, in Tigania, Meru County, a woman aged 21 was found dead after suicide incident at the Kianjai Polytechnic staff quarters where she lived.

The body of Wendy Mwenda was found hanging from the ceiling where she had hanged herself.

In Spring Valley area, Nairobi, a tenant was found dead after he hanged himself. He lived alone at the residential house. The deceased was identified as Cliff Nyangau, 40.

The motive of the incidents is yet to be known.

The bodies were moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and investigations. Police say the trend has been worrying and increasing as up to two cases are reported daily.

The World Health Organisation says such cases are attributed to joblessness, death, academic failures or pressures, legal difficulties and financial difficulties.

Other reasons are bullying, previous suicide attempts, history of suicide in a family, alcoholism and substance misuse, depression and bipolar disorder.