Catherine Bach Net Worth

Catherine Bach, an American actress best known for her iconic role as Daisy Duke in the TV series “Dukes of Hazzard,” has a net worth of $10 million. Bach also gained recognition for her role as Margo Dutton in “African Skies” and joined the cast of the soap opera “The Young and the Restless” in 2012, playing Anita Lawson.

Early Life

Catherine Bachman was born on March 1, 1954, in Cleveland, Ohio, and was partially raised in nearby Warren. Her parents were a rancher and an acupuncturist, and she has a mixed German and Mexican heritage. She is descended from the Verdugo family, one of the earliest European settlers in California. Catherine also spent part of her childhood in South Dakota, where her grandparents lived. After graduating from high school in Rapid City, South Dakota, she attended UCLA, majoring in drama. During her college years, she supplemented her income by making clothing.

Catherine Bach Career

Catherine Bach began her acting career as a young child in stage productions, including “The Sound of Music.” Her first significant film role was in “The Midnight Man” (1973), alongside Burt Lancaster. This was quickly followed by a role in “Thunderbolt and Lightfoot” (1974). Her breakthrough came when she auditioned for “The Dukes of Hazzard.” Despite not fitting the producers’ initial vision for the role of Daisy Duke, her audition was so impressive that she was cast immediately.

Bach’s homemade outfit of a T-shirt, cut-off denim shorts, and high heels became iconic, replacing the producers’ original costume ideas. Her character became integral to the series, and she gained immense popularity. A poster of her as Daisy Duke sold five million copies and reportedly even made its way into the White House. During the show, Bach insured her legs for $100,000.

After “The Dukes of Hazzard” ended in the 1980s, Bach appeared in the Canadian production “African Skies” and various films with limited exposure. In the 2000s, she guest-starred in series like “Monk” and appeared in the film “You Again.” In 2012, she secured a recurring role on “The Young and the Restless.”

Catherine Bach Relationships

Catherine Bach’s first marriage was to David Shaw, stepson of actress Angela Lansbury, in 1976. They divorced in 1981. In 1990, she married entertainment lawyer Peter Lopez. The couple had two children together before Lopez tragically passed away in 2010 from an apparent suicide at the age of 60.

Real Estate

In 2019, Catherine Bach sold her home in Encino, California, for $5.395 million. She had purchased the six-bedroom, 5,582-square-foot home in 1992 for $1.8 million. Located in the affluent neighborhood of Royal Oaks, the property, originally constructed in the 1940s, features a main house and a guesthouse, with highlights including a private terrace and a swimming pool. Additionally, Bach owns a home in Sherman Oaks, California, which she bought decades ago for just $220,000.

