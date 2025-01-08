CAF To Hold CHAN Draw In Nairobi On January 15

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced that the draw for the postponed CAF African Nations Championship (CHAN) will take place in Nairobi on Wednesday, January 15, 2025.

The event will be held at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).

The tournament, uniquely reserved for players competing in domestic leagues across Africa, will run from February 1 to February 28, 2025, and be co-hosted by Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania. This marks the first time East Africa will host the prestigious championship.

“The much-anticipated tournament will feature several African football powerhouses, including reigning champions Senegal, who defeated Algeria in the 2022 final to claim their first CHAN title,” CAF stated.

As in previous editions, the CHAN 2024 is expected to showcase emerging talent, with CAF highlighting players like Lamine Camara, who rose to global prominence after shining in the competition.

CAF has also announced a significant boost in prize money for the tournament. The winner will receive $3.5 million (Ksh 451 million), a 75% increase compared to previous editions.

The total prize pool for the tournament has risen to $10.4 million (Ksh 1.34 billion), representing a 32% increase.

“This competition is part of our strategy to invest in African football and enhance its appeal to fans, broadcasters, sponsors, and partners worldwide,” said Patrice Motsepe, CAF President. “The CHAN is crucial for the development of Africa-based players and will significantly contribute to the global competitiveness of African football.”

President William Ruto on December 20, 2024, announced the ongoing renovations of Ulinzi Sports Complex, Police Sacco Stadium, and Kirigiti Stadium to prepare them as training venues for the 2025 African Nations Championship (CHAN).

Speaking after a meeting with Confederation of African Football (CAF) President Patrice Motsepe at State House Nairobi, Ruto highlighted Kenya’s readiness to co-host the event alongside Tanzania and Uganda.

“Ulinzi Sports Complex and Police Sacco Stadium in Nairobi, and Kirigiti Stadium in Kiambu, which will be used for training ahead of CHAN, are under renovation and will be ready before the championships,” the President said.

He thanked CAF for its confidence in Kenya’s ability to successfully host the games.

Former Youth Affairs, Creative Economy, and Sports Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen recently formed the CHAN-AFCON Multi-Agency Team (MAT) to oversee Kenya’s preparations for CHAN 2025 and the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), which the three countries will also co-host.

The MAT, established through a gazette notice on December 6, 2024, will handle the logistical, financial, and operational aspects of the tournaments.

Kenya has prioritized upgrading key stadiums, including Moi International Sports Centre in Kasarani, Nyayo National Stadium, Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega, and the three training grounds under renovation.

The MAT’s mandate involves mobilizing resources and ensuring financial accountability to facilitate smooth operations. It also includes renovating and upgrading stadiums to meet CAF standards, ensuring they are fit for the high-profile matches.

Additionally, the team is tasked with enhancing transport and telecommunications infrastructure to support the logistical needs of the tournament.

Organizing match schedules, team draws, and venue allocations forms a crucial part of their responsibilities. To ensure a global reach, the MAT will facilitate live coverage of the games while managing ticketing and fan zones.

The development of comprehensive security plans and promotional activities for the tournaments is also central to their role.

The MAT will be guided by a Project Oversight Council comprising top government officials, including the Sports Cabinet Secretary and Principal Secretaries from Defense, Treasury, and Transport. Nicholas Musonye will lead the National Steering Committee, while the MAT Secretariat will operate from Talanta Plaza, Upper Hill, Nairobi.

The team will also work with stakeholders, including sponsors, government bodies, and international organizations, to ensure the delivery of high-standard tournaments.

To showcase Kenya’s cultural heritage and attractions, the MAT will collaborate with the Kenya Tourism Board. Campaigns, media engagements, and sponsorship drives will be launched to promote the tournaments.

Inclusivity and capacity-building opportunities for Kenyan youth will also be a key focus.

The MAT will be funded by the National Government and supported through donations. “The team will be financed through funding appropriated by the government and endowments aimed at realizing PAMOJA CHAN 2024 and PAMOJA AFCON 2027,” Murkomen said.