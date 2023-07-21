Chaos Erupts in Kibra as Protesters Seek to March to Nairobi CBD

Chaos was witnessed in Kibra, Nairobi county as anti-government protests entered day three.

The area has been turned into a no-go zone as police battled demonstrators attempting to march to Ngong Road.

Officers stationed at various points have so far managed to stop demonstrators from leaving the area.

The youths are looking to march to Jevanjee Gardens in the CBD.

Frustrated, the youth have barricaded all feeder roads within Kibra with tyres and boulders. They have been engaging in cat and mouse games with officers who are attempting to clear the roads.

Public Service Vehicles and personal cars have kept off the area completely.

More follows

