Chaos in Nyansiongo, Nyamira County as Group Blocks Road During Ward By-Elections

Chaos erupted in Nyansiongo, Nyamira County, on Thursday as a group of residents blocked a road using stones, reportedly in a dispute with rival supporters.

A video obtained by Kahawa Tungu shows people obstructing the road, and no police were immediately visible at the scene.

Reports also indicate that senior politicians were chased away from a polling station amid accusations of bribery.

Voting is currently underway in Nyamira, Ekerenyo, and Nyansiongo Wards as residents participate in by-elections to fill vacant County Assembly seats. Each ward has nine candidates, bringing the total number of contestants across the three wards to 27.

The by-elections were triggered by several events: the passing of Elijah Osiemo in Nyamaiya Ward in July 2024, a successful petition against Denis Kebaso in Nyansiongo, and the resignation of Nyamira Assembly Speaker Thadeus Nyabaro after he was elected Speaker.

Despite isolated incidents, early reports indicate a smooth voting process, with steady turnout observed across polling stations in all three wards. Election officials confirmed that the exercise is proceeding in an orderly manner under police supervision.

Major political parties contesting the wards include the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM), United Democratic Alliance (UDA), United Progressive Alliance (UPA), and Wiper Patriotic Front.

In Nyamaiya Ward, UDA candidate Thomas Nyandieka, a KTDA Director, is among the front-runners. Other candidates include Chris Osiemo (UPA), Evans Nyambati (DCP), Saul Nyanga Twabe (DNA), Richard Monyancha (Chama Cha KAZI), and Nyangaresi Daniel Amoro (UPIA).

In Ekerenyo Ward, UDA’s Francis Amenya is vying for the seat, while in Nyansiongo Ward, former Wiper Party incumbent Denis Kebaso has switched allegiance to UDA following a successful petition against his previous election and is now seeking a fresh mandate.