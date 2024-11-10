Charlie Jones Celebrates First Anniversary With Betty Kyallo In Heartfelt Tribute

As they marked their first anniversary on November 9, 2024, Charlie Jones shared a heartfelt message to his partner, media personality Betty Kyallo.

In a touching social media post, Charlie reflected on their journey, expressing the profound impact Betty has had on his life.

“A year ago today, I didn’t know I’d find a wife, best friend, partner, my peace, happiness, strength, and so much more with you, @bettymuteikyallo,” he wrote, conveying his love and admiration for Betty.

Charlie described the strength of their bond, likening it to the durability of tungsten, a strong metal.

“We’ve built a foundation no one can break,” he said, highlighting their solid connection and his vision for their future together. He credited Betty with helping him grow, saying, “You unlocked the best of me,” underscoring her influence in his life.

Looking ahead, Charlie promised to continue supporting Betty and giving her the life she deserves. “The first year was the foundation; the next is your princess life. I got you for life,” he added.

Betty Kyallo also celebrated the milestone, sharing her own post dedicated to Charlie, simply writing, “One year today @charliemny,” along with love emojis.

Betty Kyallo’s Response to Relationship Rumors

Earlier this year, in June 2024, Betty addressed public speculation around her relationship during an interview on PlugTV.

The 35-year-old mother of one clarified rumors about Charlie’s age, denying claims that he is only 21. “Even if he was 21, he’s not underage, but no, he’s not 21,” she said, sidestepping further details.

Betty also shared her views on marriage, stating she prefers to enjoy the relationship without rushing into wedding plans.

Also Read: I Was Not Fully Appreciated At K24, Betty Kyalo Says Of Her Unexpected Exit

“For now, we’re fine. All that wedding talk adds pressure—let me just enjoy being loved and cared for,” she said.

Betty admitted that her love for Charlie has inspired her to improve her cooking skills, something she previously didn’t enjoy.

“I never liked cooking, but I find myself in the kitchen, watching Instagram tutorials,” she shared with a laugh.