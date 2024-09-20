The closing ceremony of 2024 China-Israel Youth Science and Technology Innovation Training Camp was successfully held in China-Israel Changzhou Innovation Park

On August 30th, 2024 China-Israel Youth Science and Technology Innovation Training Camp was successfully held in China-Israel Changzhou Innovation Park. The China-Israel Youth Science and Technology Innovation Training Camp was jointly held by the University of International Business and Economics, Changzhou University and the park, and officially opened on August 6th. The students were composed of 14 international students from the University of International Business and Economics.

In four weeks, the students to innovation entrepreneurship as the main line, further understanding of Changzhou city landscape and industrial foundation, through entrepreneurship courses, enterprise visits, entrepreneurs dialogue, cohesion motivation, polishing innovation view, in the collision of Chinese and foreign innovative thinking, finally handed over three excellent entrepreneurial projects.

In this training camp, international students from the University of International Business and Economics came to Changzhou and walked into the park to experience the charm of technology innovation immersive. Through expert lectures and exchanges, the students had a comprehensive understanding of the development of the park, the innovation project of XBOT base, the innovation and entrepreneurship ideas, and the history and culture of Changzhou.

The students visited Lianghu Innovation Exhibition Hall, Changzhou Planning Museum, Museum, etc., visited many high-tech enterprises in Changzhou, such as Jinchuang Group and Xingxing Charging, and had in-depth exchanges with entrepreneurs in the park. Through in-depth visits and research, I can feel the vitality, strength and charm of the city in various aspects, and appreciate the strong vitality of Changzhous “new energy capital”.

The students punched in Qingguo Lane, a famous scenic spot in Changzhou, walked in the ancient lane south of the Yangtze River, visited historic sites, tasted delicious food and took beautiful photos. The students also had an in-depth understanding of the historical origin and production technology of the national intangible cultural heritage project —— Changzhou left green bamboo carving, carved calligraphy works by hand, and felt the unique charm of this intangible cultural heritage technique.

Students from Israel have expressed their love for China, Tatiana Khodanov said, ” I am very excited to participate in this science and innovation training camp, which is a rare opportunity. Changzhou is a beautiful city. I hope more people can come here and enjoy its magical charm.”Eyal Eliezer said,” This training camp trip is my second visit to Changzhou, so I can provide some help to other international students. I have really enjoyed the time I have spent here. What makes me most happy is that I have met many Chinese partners, and I have been very happy with them. I am looking forward to meeting my friends again next time!”

Sapir Nava said,” This training camp made me know the unique and charming culture and history of China, and also made very good Chinese friends. It was a great experience! I like China very much. Maybe I will come back with my friends in the future and try to make some Chinese food I like.”Maya Veronica Yahalom said,” My friends and I love China very much, and we like traditional Chinese culture very much. Experience and learn with new friends, and the collision between different people and cultures is very interesting. I also like the traditional buildings of Changzhou, such as Qingguo Lane, where the street scenery and the crowd are integrated into it, just like the film picture is very impressive.”