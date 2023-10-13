Chris Brown Reveals He Has 15,000 Unreleased Songs

In a recent episode of the Club Shay Shay podcast, the multifaceted artist Chris Brown dropped a jaw-dropping revelation about the extensive trove of unreleased songs that he has amassed over the years.

When host Shannon Sharpe inquired about Chris Brown’s top three songs, the artist left everyone stunned with his response: “Man, it’s so hard with me because just to be honest with you, I have about 15,000 unreleased songs, right?” The sheer number of unreleased tracks shocked the host.

“In my phone alone, in certain apps, I have, I wanna say, maybe 1,800.” He further explained, “It was a point where I used to stay in the studio, like when I was doing a lot of my earlier albums, I had to learn. But I wanna say around the F.A.M.E. album and certain stuff like that, I was kinda in my zone. I knew what I wanted.”

This isn’t the first time Chris Brown has hinted at having a substantial reservoir of unreleased music. In 2017, during an interview with Hot 97, the R&B sensation shared that he had a staggering 800 unreleased tracks stored on his phone alone.

“Right now, it’s been better because I built a studio in my house. So, I never have to leave. But for me, on my phone right now, I have 800 songs that nobody’s heard. Not bragging, but my work ethic only allows me to stay creative,” he noted during that conversation.

It remains uncertain how many of these unreleased tracks are complete compositions or if any of them have since made their way into albums, such as 2018’s “Indigo” or last year’s “Breezy LP.” Assuming that none of these songs has seen the light of day, it implies that Chris Brown has amassed approximately 166 unreleased songs each year for the past six years on his phone alone—a testament to his unparalleled creative output.

Chris Brown’s 11th studio album, titled “11:11,” is scheduled for release on November 11 and will comprise just 11 tracks.

