Chrishell Stause, an American actress, real estate agent, reality TV personality, and author, boasts a substantial net worth of $6 million. Recognized for her impactful roles in the realms of soap operas, films, and reality TV, she garnered fame as Amanda Dillon in “All My Children” (2005–2011) and Jordan Ridgeway in “Days of Our Lives” (2019–2021). Simultaneously, she graced the cast of the Netflix reality series “Selling Sunset” (2019–present), offering viewers a glimpse into the high-stakes world of real estate. Stause’s diverse career also spans appearances in films like “Scaring the Fish” (2008) and “Staged Killer” (2019). Furthermore, her journey includes a notable stint on ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” in 2020, finishing in eighth place.

Chrishell Stause Net Worth $6 Million Date of Birth July 21, 1981 Place of Birth Draffenville Nationality American Profession Actress

Early Life

Born Terrina Chrishell Stause on July 21, 1981, in Draffenville, Kentucky, Chrishell’s early life unfolded against a backdrop of adversity. Her father’s demise from lung cancer in 2019, followed by her mother’s tragic passing from the same ailment the next year, marked her path. Raised amidst familial challenges, including struggles with addiction and mental health, Chrishell found herself homeless at times.

Her upbringing became a source of inspiration, propelling her to engage with non-profit organizations like Upward Bound House and Blessings in a Backpack. Undeterred by her hardships, she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in theater from Murray State University in 2003.

Chrishell Staus Career

Chrishell embarked on her TV career in 2005, portraying Amanda Dillon in “All My Children.” Her foray into films included notable works like “Scaring the Fish” (2008), while her recurring role in “Days of Our Lives” spanned from 2013 to 2015 and resurged in 2019.

Beyond acting, she embraced real estate, joining The Oppenheim Group in Los Angeles. The Oppenheim Group’s foray into reality TV materialized with Netflix’s “Selling Sunset” in 2019, a show following luxury real estate brokers in LA. The series, renewed for its sixth and seventh seasons, garnered Emmy nominations and solidified Chrishell’s standing in the public eye.

Ups and Downs

Chrishell’s personal life witnessed engagements, marriages, and divorces. Her engagement to “Glee” star Matthew Morrison in 2006 preceded a brief split. The actor then found love with Justin Hartley, and their marriage in 2017 was a highlight. However, the union dissolved in 2019, with Hartley filing for divorce, leaving Chrishell shocked by the abrupt text notification. Following a brief relationship with Keo Motsepe, a “Dancing with the Stars” pro, Chrishell explored a romance with Jason Oppenheim from “Selling Sunset.” Despite the breakup in 2021, Chrishell found new love with non-binary Australian musician G Flip in 2022.

Chrishell Staus Books

In 2022, Chrishell expanded her creative horizons with the release of “Under Construction: Because Living My Best Life Took a Little Work.” This heartfelt memoir and career guide reflects on overcoming obstacles, unraveling the intricacies of romance, and navigating professional pursuits. Her accolades include two MTV Movie + TV Award nominations, winning Best Reality Star in 2022, and a Daytime Emmy nomination in 2020 for “Days of Our Lives.”

Chrishell Stause’s Net Worth

Chrishell Stause net worth stands at an impressive $6 million attesting to her versatile career, resilience in the face of challenges, and entrepreneurial ventures.