Christopher Masterson Siblings: A Closer Look at the DJ’s Family Tree

Christopher Masterson, born on January 22, 1980, is an American actor and disc jockey, best known for portraying Francis in the sitcom Malcolm in the Middle.

He is the younger brother of actor Danny Masterson and has two half-siblings, Alanna and Jordan Masterson, who are also actors.

Besides his role in Malcolm in the Middle, he has appeared in films like My Best Friend’s Wedding and Scary Movie 2, and guest-starred in various TV shows including White Collar and Men at Work.

Career

Awards

Siblings

Danny is Christopher Masterson’s older brother and is best known for his role as Steven Hyde on the popular sitcom That ’70s Show, which aired from 1998 to 2006.

He also starred in the Netflix series The Ranch, alongside Ashton Kutcher and Sam Elliott.

Danny began his career in the late 1990s and quickly gained fame for his comedic talent, appearing in various films such as The Nanny Diaries and Biodome.

In addition to acting, he has worked as a producer and has been involved in various projects behind the scenes.

However, in recent years, Danny has faced legal issues, including allegations of sexual assault, which have garnered significant media attention.

Jordan Masterson, born on April 9, 1986, is Christopher’s younger half-brother, known for his role as Mark in the ABC sitcom Last Man Standing, which ran from 2011 to 2021.

He has also appeared in The Beautiful Life and Greek. Jordan has worked in both television and film, showcasing his versatility as an actor.

He has made guest appearances on popular shows such as How I Met Your Mother and The Mindy Project.

Unlike his older brother Danny, Jordan is known for maintaining a lower profile and focusing more on his acting career.

Alanna Masterson, born on June 27, 1988, is Christopher’s younger half-sister and is best known for her role as Tara Chambler on the hit AMC series The Walking Dead, where she appeared from Season 4 to Season 10.

Alanna has also taken on roles in other television shows, including Mistresses and The Young and the Restless.

She has participated in various short films and independent projects, showcasing her range as an actress.

Beyond her acting career, Alanna is vocal about social issues and often uses her platform to promote causes she believes in, including animal rights and mental health awareness.

Career

Masterson began his career in the entertainment industry at a young age, participating in various commercials and television shows.

He gained significant recognition for his role as Francis Wilkerson on the hit sitcom Malcolm in the Middle, which aired from 2000 to 2006.

This role showcased his comedic talent and made him a household name.

Throughout his career, Masterson has appeared in numerous television shows, including Murphy Brown, The Pretender, and That ’70s Show, where he made guest appearances.

He has also landed roles in several films, such as My Best Friend’s Wedding, American History X, and Scary Movie 2.

In recent years, Masterson has shifted his focus away from acting, particularly following the controversies surrounding his brother, Danny Masterson.

He has pursued a career as a DJ, performing at various events since the early 2010s.

He has largely stepped away from the screen since 2019, indicating a desire to prioritize his personal life and family, which includes his marriage to Yolanda Pecoraro and the birth of their daughter, Chiara.

Awards

Masterson has received recognition for his work in television and film, notably winning a Young Artist Award in 2001 for his role as Francis in Malcolm in the Middle.

He also received a nomination for the same award in 1999.

His contributions to the entertainment industry, particularly in comedy, have been acknowledged, although he has not amassed a large number of awards compared to some of his contemporaries.

His performances in various films and series have solidified his reputation as a talented actor in Hollywood.