CJ Koome Agrees To Meet Prof. PLO Lumumba To Address Judicial Corruption

Chief Justice Martha Koome has agreed to meet with Professor PLO Lumumba to discuss a comprehensive roadmap to address corruption within the judiciary.

This decision follows Lumumba’s letter dated December 5, 2024, in which he raised concerns about judicial officers allegedly receiving bribes to influence rulings, a situation he termed as placing the judiciary at a “critical crossroads.”

In his letter, Lumumba cited remarks by Senior Counsel Ahmednasir Abdullahi, who had recently alleged on social media that a judge in Mombasa was using an agent to solicit bribes and manipulate court proceedings.

On November 30, 2024, Abdullahi tweeted: “A judge in Mombasa is collecting money from businessmen left, right, and center. He appointed an agent to collect monies and is trading with court proceedings. If the CJ @CJMarthaKoome, @jskenya are interested… let me know!”

Lumumba requested a meeting with the Chief Justice, accompanied by three advocates, to discuss strategies for restoring the judiciary’s integrity.

Responding to the request, CJ Koome confirmed her commitment to addressing the issue, stating: “I received a letter from Prof. Lumumba urging action on the state of the judiciary, particularly alleged incidents of corruption.” She added, “In response to Prof. Lumumba’s request, and in a bid to develop a comprehensive roadmap to address these persistent allegations and safeguard the judiciary’s integrity, I have accepted and convened a consultative meeting to discuss these concerns.”

Koome provided an overview of ongoing efforts to address complaints against judicial officers. She noted that during the 2023/2024 financial year, the Judiciary Service Commission (JSC) received 141 petitions related to the conduct of judges, of which 70 were concluded. Additionally, seven complaints against judicial officers were reviewed, with three resolved. The commission also handled 116 disciplinary cases against judiciary staff, with absenteeism being the most common offense, accounting for 58 complaints.

To investigate Abdullahi’s allegations, Koome directed the JSC Secretary to deploy a team to engage with him and gather evidence. She emphasized the importance of ethical conduct, stating: “Judicial officers must uphold ethical standards in keeping with their oath of office.”

Koome also revealed plans to include key stakeholders in the consultative meeting, including the President of the Law Society of Kenya (LSK), representatives from the Senior Counsel Bar, Heads of Courts, and JSC members.

The agenda will focus on developing a comprehensive roadmap to identify and hold corrupt judicial officers accountable, as well as providing updates on existing disciplinary cases.