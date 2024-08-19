Co-defendant of Missing Tech Tycoon Mike Lynch Dies in Hospital After Being Struck by Car

Stephen Chamberlain, who once stood trial alongside Mike Lynch in a U.S. fraud case, has died after being struck by a car while jogging in Cambridgeshire, according to his lawyer. Chamberlain, formerly the vice-president of finance at British software company Autonomy, was hit on Saturday morning and later placed on life support, as reported by Reuters.

His death occurred just as Lynch was reported missing after a superyacht sank off the coast of Sicily during a violent storm. The vessel’s chef was confirmed dead, and six others, including Lynch and his 18-year-old daughter, Hannah, were still unaccounted for as of Monday evening.

Chamberlain’s lawyer, Gary Lincenberg, described him as a man of “unparalleled integrity” and expressed deep sorrow over his loss. Lincenberg emphasized that Chamberlain had successfully cleared his name, and his legacy would endure through his family.

Cambridgeshire police are seeking witnesses to the collision, which took place on Newmarket Road in Stretham. They reported that a man in his 50s had been transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Chamberlain and Lynch had been co-defendants in a fraud trial related to the 2011 sale of Autonomy to Hewlett-Packard for $11 billion (£7 billion). Both men were acquitted of all 15 charges by a jury in San Francisco in June.

Following his departure from Autonomy in 2012, Chamberlain served as chief operating officer at the cybersecurity firm Darktrace and volunteered as a finance director for League One football club Cambridge United.

