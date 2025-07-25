Competing funding priorities affecting school funding – CS Migos

Education Cabinet Secretary (CS) Julius Migos Friday assured the public that the government is actively working to resolve the funding challenges currently affecting schools across the country.

He spoke early Friday in Kisii further acknowledging the financial constraints facing many learning institutions at the moment.

“It does bother me, yes there had been cash flow issues due to competing funding priorities by the government, we are, however, working closely with the Treasury to ensure timely disbursement of capitation funds. No child should miss learning due to lack of resources,” said Migos.

He was speaking at Riokindo Boys national school during a thanks giving function.

He emphasized the government’s commitment to supporting the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) and improving learning environments, particularly in underfunded public schools.

He also called on school administrators to exercise financial prudence as the government rolls out measures to enhance funding and accountability.

He was the chief guest at a thanks giving event at the school.

The CS spoke of the need for proper preparation among schools ahead admissions for graders into pathway in the secondary school system.

At least 1600 laboratories had been already being done to shore up the shortage.

Additional 24000 teachers have been already been recruited, the CS stated.

He also said the government would be employing more than 100,000 teachers in the course of the next two years, Migos stated.

“This is reflected in the United Democratic Alliance party manifesto to employ 116000 teachers into the scheme by 2027 and we are on course to do so,” he said.

The recruitment marks a significant step forward in addressing staff disparity in schools.

There shall be further rationalisation and redeployments of teachers to ensure no school suffers want of teachers.

“Some would have to be transferred to those with fewer teaching staff and vice-versa,” he said

Migos said a new IT system is to be unveiled soon to enhance proper data collection for students.

“We are doing everything possible to get the sector out of that doldrums it had sunk.”

The government has also signed MOUs with teachers unions to reduce constant friction that affects learning.