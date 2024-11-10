Tragedy as Cop Fatally Shoots Reveler, Injures Another in Embu Bar 

Police are investigating an incident in which their colleague shot and killed a man and injured another one in an altercation in a bar in Runyenjes, Embu County.

The deceased, Ephantus Muriithi Nyaga, 43 was shot in the head and died on the spot, police and witnesses said.

Detectives are investigating the tragic incident involving a police officer from Nthagaiya Police Post.

The incident happened on Saturday night at a popular joint in Ugweri Market, police said.

Police said the incident happened when the officer, accompanied by a colleague went to the bar and ordered revelers to leave.

Witnesses said the move angered some of the revelers who opposed him.

This prompted him to open fire, the revelers claimed.

He shot one reveler in the head and injured another one in the neck.

The move sent other revelers scampering for their lives.

Police said the injured was rushed to Embu Level Five Hospital, where he was admitted.

Police visited the scene and announced investigations had been launched.

The body of the deceased was moved to the hospital’s mortuary as investigations continue.

The two officers were disarmed and detained pending probe.