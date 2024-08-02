Cop Killed, Three Injured in Gun, Grenade Attack in Moyale

A police officer was killed and three others including a civilian sustained serious injuries when an unknown number of gunmen launched an attack at a checkpoint in the Sessi area of Moyale town, Marsabit County.

Officials said the incident happened on Thursday August 1 at the roadblock leading to the main Kenya-Ethiopia border.

And following the incident, security apparatus have been activated, and an intense manhunt for the suspects is currently underway.

A civilian woman believed to be a revenue clerk with the county government, was also critically wounded in the attack, which was carried out by suspects armed with grenades and assault rifles.

The attackers arrived on board a motorcycle and opened fire at the multi-agency team that was manning the roadblock leading to Ethiopian border.

Police and witnesses said the attackers also lobbed two grenades at the team but they did not detonate.

The motive of the attack is yet to be known, police said.

Police suspect the attacker could be smugglers or terrorists who are trying to find a footing in the area.

The Moyale-Marsabit highway is one of the main routes used by human and drug smugglers.

The route, according to police is also a haven for terrorists trying to reach Isiolo and Nairobi.

The roadblocks mounted on the route have helped tame many crimes including terrorism.

Constable Collins Mutai succumbed to the injuries while receiving treatment at Moyale Sub county hospital following the attack.

Marsabit County police commander Leonard Kimaiyo said two police officers were seriously injured in the attack.

“They were targeted by criminals whose motive we are yet to establish. We lost one officer,” he said.

The injured were rushed to Moyale Sub-County Hospital, where one officer succumbed to severe upper limb injuries while undergoing treatment.

Kimaiyo added that two undetonated grenades were recovered at the scene and later detonated by officials from the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) who also responded to the incident.

Arrangements were being made to airlift the injured officers, who suffered multiple injuries, to Nairobi for specialized treatment.

The attackers, who fired indiscriminately at the multi-agency team manning the border point, left the victims with critical wounds.

Police believe the attackers were out to send a message to the security teams there.

But police say they will intensify their operations to address cases of drug trafficking, human trafficking and terrorism among others.

The roadblocks have helped to tame many crimes in general hence the attack.