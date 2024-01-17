Corey Gamble’s Net Worth

Corey Gamble, recognized as an American talent manager and television personality, commands a net worth of $15 million. Renowned for his romantic involvement with celebrity matriarch Kris Jenner, Gamble’s financial journey is a testament to his multifaceted career and connections in the entertainment industry.

Early Life

Born on November 8, 1980, in Atlanta, Georgia, Corey Gamble’s journey began at Westlake High School, where his prowess on the football field earned him the nickname “Mr. Dependable.” Graduating in 1999, he furthered his education at Morehouse College, graduating with a degree in Business Management.

Corey Gamble Career

Post-college, Gamble relocated to Los Angeles with aspirations in the music business. His collaboration with Scooter Braun, the influential manager of Justin Bieber, marked a pivotal point in his career. As the tour manager for Braun’s SB Projects, Gamble played a crucial role in representing music luminaries like Ariana Grande, Idina Menzel, and Demi Lovato.

Gamble’s foray into the television realm came through his appearances on “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” the E! reality series showcasing Kris Jenner’s family dynamics. Additionally, he graced two episodes of Bravo’s “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” in 2020, adding another dimension to his public persona.

Corey Gamble’s Personal Life

The narrative of Corey Gamble’s personal life intertwines with his introduction to Kris Jenner in Ibiza, Spain, during a birthday celebration hosted by Kanye West. The couple’s journey, beginning with their first date in October 2014, sparked public interest, given their notable age difference – Corey being 33 at the time and Kris 58.

Engagement speculations surfaced in 2018 after Kris was spotted wearing a significant diamond ring. However, during a “Spill Your Guts Or Fill Your Guts” segment on “The Late Late Show,” she opted to eat a cricket instead of confirming the rumors. The couple’s relationship dynamics were also highlighted on “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” shedding light on attempts to integrate Corey into Kris’s family.

In 2020, Corey and Kris adopted a puppy named Bridgette, showcasing a shared commitment. However, episodes of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” also unveiled challenges, with Corey expressing his role in dog care duties.

Watch Collection and Extravagance

Corey Gamble’s penchant for luxury extends to his watch collection, predominantly featuring high-end Patek Philippe timepieces. Valued in the low single-digit millions, his collection stands as a symbol of his taste for opulence.

Corey Gamble Net Worth

Corey Gamble net worth of $15 million is a reflection of his diverse career, intertwining with the high-profile Kardashian-Jenner family and his contributions to the music and entertainment industry.