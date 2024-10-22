Country Star Jelly Roll Quits X, Calls It ‘Toxic’

Country music star Jelly Roll has announced that he is leaving the social media platform X, previously known as Twitter, citing its negative atmosphere.

On Sunday, he took to the platform to share his feelings, saying, “This is for sure the most toxic negative app to exist ever — PERIOD. lol.” He described the platform as “the Wild West,” where users can freely insult each other without consequences.

“I’m out lol,” he concluded.

Jelly Roll is not the first celebrity to step away from X, especially after Elon Musk acquired the platform and changed its name in 2023.

Many stars have previously left, some making headlines with their departures.

This isn’t Jelly Roll’s first break from social media. In April 2024, he discussed his decision to take a break after his wife, Bunnie XO, mentioned it.

He told Variety that it wasn’t just bullying that drove him away, but the overall toxicity and his addiction to scrolling through social media.

“I can honestly say that I’ve been off social media for a few months now, and I’ve never felt better or healthier mentally — never felt more clearheaded,” he said at the time.

He acknowledged that while he felt out of touch with current events, he had no plans to return before the election.

Despite these statements, Jelly Roll eventually came back to the platform but has now decided to leave once again.