Court orders detention of two in Sh10 million rhino probe 

A Nairobi court Friday allowed the Director of Criminal Investigations to detain two men accused of dealing in rhino horns for 10 days to allow completion of investigations into what authorities describe as a transnational ivory smuggling syndicate.

JKIA Law Court’s principal magistrate Njeri Thuku allowed the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) application to hold Faiswal Mohamed Ali and Mohammed Hassan Kontoma, who were arrested in Mombasa on August 26 with two rhino horns weighing 2.2 kilograms and valued at about Sh10 million.

The suspects were apprehended following a multi-agency surveillance operation in Mama Ngina area, Mvita Sub-County.

The DCI told the court that the two are believed to be kingpins in an international smuggling ring involved in sourcing, transporting, and financing the illegal trade in wildlife trophies.

“The respondents are facing the charges of dealing and possession of wildlife trophies, respectively, contrary to sections 92 (2) and 92 (4) of the Wildlife Conservation and Management Act, CAP 376 LOK,” read the court documents.

The Kenya Wildlife Service investigating officer, Corporal Anthony Mbua said forensic analysis of seized mobile phones, DNA testing of the horns, financial investigations, and international cooperation through Interpol are still ongoing.

The court heard that Ali, had previously been convicted and sentenced to 20 years in prison and a fine of Sh20 million and had an outstanding Interpol warrant.

He is also accused of absconding court in a separate case in Mombasa.

The prosecution argued that releasing the suspects poses a high risk of flight, interference with witnesses, and jeopardizing ongoing investigations.

“He consequences of the seriousness of the offences likely to be brought against the respondents, with some carrying imprisonment for not less than seven (7) years without the option of a fine, may motivate them to evade the jurisdiction of this honourable court if released on bond pending the completion of investigations,” read the court documents.

The two will be detained at Langata police station pending the probe while the matter will be mentioned on September 9, 2025 for directions.

They were allegedly seeking a buyer for the trophies at the time of their arrest.

Feisal’s name is synonymous with global wildlife trafficking. In June 2014, he was linked to the seizure of 228 pieces of ivory weighing 2,152 kilograms at a motor vehicle warehouse in Tudor, Mombasa. Described then as one of the most wanted poaching syndicate leaders in East Africa, Feisal escaped arrest, leading to his placement on an INTERPOL Red Alert Notice.

He was later arrested in Tanzania in December 2014, extradited to Kenya, and in 2016 sentenced to 20 years imprisonment and fined Sh20 million by a Mombasa court.

However, he was acquitted on appeal in 2018 by the High Court on technical grounds.

The latest arrest with rhino horn underpins Kenya’s determination to combat wildlife crime and dismantle trafficking cartels. Rhino horn remains highly coveted in illegal markets abroad, posing a grave threat to endangered rhino populations and global biodiversity.