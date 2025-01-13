Court Orders IG Kanja to Release Missing Mlolongo Men by January 17

The High Court Monday ordered the Inspector general of police Douglas Kanja and Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Mohammed Amin to immediately release three men abducted in Mlolongo in December 2024 or present their bodies in court on January 17 at 10am.

Justice Chacha Mwita also ordered the two police chiefs to appear in court on Friday without fail.

“The IG and the DCI do release the 3 immediately, and unconditionally in the alternative DCI and IG do present bodies of the trio before court on 17th January at 10am in open court. IG and DCI to personally attend court on that day without fail,” ruled the court.

The two top law enforcement officials had been ordered to appear in court and produce the Mlolongo three Justus Mutumwa, Martin Mwau, and Karani Mwema, who are believed to have been held incommunicado by the police.

However, during the court mention, neither IG Kanja nor DCI Amin made an appearance, either physically or virtually. Additionally, no lawyer was present to represent them or explain their absence.

Mwita condemned IG Kanja and DCI Amin’s failure to comply with its earlier directive to release the three individuals.

“This is a grave omission by state officers who are under an obligation to uphold and defend the Constitution,” said the judge.

The court further criticized the absence of the Attorney General (AG) and other respondents.

“The AG’s absence, without explanation, is deeply concerning, given the office’s important role in ensuring the rule of law and public justice prevails,” said Mwita.

“Their silence and failure to attend court despite being served is beyond this court and undermines their mandate as officers serving under the Constitution and the law,” he said.