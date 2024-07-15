Court Quashes Appointment of Anthony Mwaura as KRA Chair

The High Court has invalidated the appointment of Anthony Mwaura as the Chair of the Board of Directors at Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

Justice Francis Gikonyo ruled that Mwaura’s appointment was illegal due to pending corruption charges against him at the time of his appointment.

“Criminal charges including corruption and economic crimes against a person are relevant consideration om testing integrity , conviction of an offence is also yet another material for testing integrity .Failure to disclose conflict om interest is a matter relevant related in the office you hold or to be appointed to is also relevant material in testing integrity,” court said.

Judge Gikonyo emphasized that public trust is a crucial requirement for public officers.

He noted that Mwaura was facing corruption and economic charges, which are still pending according to the information presented to the court.

Similarly, the judge dismissed Mwaura’s argument that nothing prevented his appointment at the time, stating that it is not defensible.

The judge emphasized that the national values and principles of governance in Article 10 are of real significance in leadership and governance.

He agreed with petitioner Dr Benjamin Gikenyi’s argument, asserting that the appointment of Mwaura was inconsistent with the law.

“The country should embark on building culture on national values and leadership based on national values and integrity and principle,” court stated.