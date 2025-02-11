Court to issue judgment on Waititu Sh588 million graft case on Wednesday

The Nairobi Anti-Corruption Court will on Wednesday, February 12 2025, deliver a judgment in a graft case against former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu, alias Babayao.

Waititu, Susan Wangari Ndungu (his wife), Luka Mwangi Wahinya (former transport manager), alongside Charles Chege Mbuthia, Beth Wangeci Mburu, Testimony Enterprises Limited, Saika Two Estate Developers Limited, and Bienvenue Delta Hotel, were charged with irregular awarding of Sh588 million road tenders in Kiambu County in February 2018.

The Chief Magistrate Thomas Nzyoki, Tuesday issued summons against Waititu after he failed to appear in court and directed that he appear in court physically on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, at 9:30 a.m. when the judgement will be delivered.

The accused persons were convicted after 32 prosecution witnesses testified, and 129 exhibits were produced.

Waititu and his co-accused face separate charges of conflict of interest, abuse of office, engaging in fraudulent practices in procurement, fraudulent acquisition of public property, and money laundering.

The case was prosecuted by Senior Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Vincent Monda, Principal Prosecution Counsels Linda Mwamburi and Faith Mwila, and Prosecution Counsel Delroy Mwasaru.