Court to rule on Kisumu City chief’s application on statement recording 

The Anti-Corruption Magistrate’s Court will on December 3, 2025 rule whether former Kisumu County official Michael Abala Wanga will record a fresh statement under inquiry and whether his plea taking will be deferred.

Chief Magistrate Harrison Barasa ruled after hearing arguments from both the defence and the prosecution regarding compliance with earlier court orders.

The matter came up for mention for directions on Tuesday after orders issued on November 25 requiring Wanga to appear before the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) on November 26 for statement recording and processing.

Wanga through his lawyers Steve Ogola, Misari Njagah and Ukuthe Anton, told the court that although he honoured the November 26 summons, he was not allowed to record a statement under inquiry as directed by Hon. Okore on November 17.

According to Ogola, the Commission only permitted Wanga to record a charge-and-caution statement, which he did “under protest.”

He accused EACC officers of acting contrary to the court order by withholding the accused’s Sh500,000 personal bond and allegedly detaining him at their headquarters despite the bond having been confirmed by the court.

The defence asked the court to compel EACC to comply with the original order, arguing that the inquiry statement is important for “fairness, objectivity and transparency” in the investigation.

They further urged the court to defer plea taking until the statement is recorded.

Prosecution counsel Bore, disputed claims of non-compliance.

He told the court that the DPP had already carried out all required processes including amending the charge sheet, processing the accused, and obtaining a charge-and-caution statement.

He added that Wanga had previously recorded statements under inquiry on November 17, 2021 and February 21, 2025 in the files under investigation, E063/2025 and E064/2025, and maintained that the November 26 court appearance was only to facilitate the charge-and-caution statement.

The prosecution also confirmed that the DPP had received a letter from the defence dated November 26 raising ten issues and seeking a review of the files.

Bore asked for a one-week deferment of plea taking to allow the DPP to respond.

The defence however opposed the one-week period, saying it is insufficient.

Ogola argued that EACC had not recorded statements from key Kisumu County officials, including the Human Resource Director, Payroll Manager, Governor’s Chief of Staff, Travel Logistics Officer, and the accused’s secretary.

He asked for four weeks for the DPP to review the issues raised, and an additional three weeks for further inquiries if necessary, insisting that the alleged 2021 and 2025 statements have not been served on the defence.

Wanga is expected to face several corruption-related charges, including Fraudulent acquisition of public property worth sh 8.7 million, allegedly earned after securing employment in the Kisumu County Government using a forged KCSE certificate.

He is also accused of Forgery and abuse of office, linked to the alleged alteration of an official letter to obtain approval for a trip to Nigeria, enabling him to claim more than sh 280,000 in daily subsistence allowances.

Chief Magistrate Barasa has since extended Wanga’s Sh500,000 personal bond until December 3.