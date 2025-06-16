Craig Ferguson Siblings: Meet Janice, Lynn and Scott

Craig Ferguson, born on May 17, 1962, in Springburn, Glasgow, Scotland, is a Scottish-American comedian, actor, writer, and television host.

Raised in Cumbernauld, Scotland, in a working-class family, Ferguson’s early life was marked by financial struggles and a rebellious streak that led him to drop out of high school at 16.

His journey into show business began in the United Kingdom, where he explored music, comedy, and theater before moving to the United States in 1995.

Best known for hosting The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson on CBS from 2005 to 2014, he carved out a distinctive niche in late-night television with his irreverent humor, unique interview style, and iconic sidekicks like Geoff Peterson, a robotic skeleton.

Craig grew up as one of four children in a close-knit Scottish family, with two sisters, Janice and Lynn, and a brother, Scott.

His younger sister, Lynn Ferguson Tweddle, born on April 11, 1965, has followed a path similar to Craig’s, establishing herself as a talented comedian, writer, actress, and story coach.

Lynn is notably recognized for voicing Mac in the animated films Chicken Run (2000) and Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget (2023).

She also worked as a writer on The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson from 2009 to 2011, a role she described as initially surreal given her brother’s status as the show’s host.

Lynn’s career extends beyond her work with Craig, including writing for BBC Radio 4 and BBC Radio Scotland, performing at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, and serving as a writing consultant for Pixar’s Brave (2012), in which Craig also voiced a character.

Scott, Craig’s brother, is similarly out of the spotlight, with little information available about his personal or professional endeavors.

Career

Ferguson began in the UK as a drummer in punk bands like The Bastards from Hell (later renamed Dreamboys), but his passion for comedy soon took center stage.

Under the stage name Bing Hitler, he created a satirical character that became a hit at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 1986.

His early television appearances included roles in Red Dwarf (1988) as Confidence and The Craig Ferguson Show (1990), a comedy pilot.

He also hosted The Dirt Detective (1993), an archaeology series, and starred in musical theater productions like The Rocky Horror Show.

After moving to Los Angeles in 1995, Ferguson landed a breakout role as Nigel Wick on The Drew Carey Show (1996–2004), which introduced him to American audiences.

His most significant achievement came as the host of The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson, where his innovative approach—eschewing traditional sidekicks for a robotic skeleton and pantomime horse—earned a cult following.

The show averaged 2 million viewers at its peak in 2007, occasionally outrating competitors like Late Night with Conan O’Brien.

After leaving the show in 2014, Ferguson hosted Celebrity Name Game (2014–2017) and Join or Die with Craig Ferguson (2016), and launched The Hustler (2021) on ABC.

His film credits include writing and starring in The Big Tease (1999), Saving Grace (2000), and I’ll Be There (2003), as well as voice work in How to Train Your Dragon (2010) and Winnie the Pooh (2011).

Ferguson is also an accomplished author, having published the novel Between the Bridge and the River (2006), the memoir American on Purpose (2009), and Riding the Elephant (2019).

Accolades

In 2009, Ferguson won a prestigious Peabody Award for his heartfelt interview with South African Archbishop Desmond Tutu on The Late Late Show, a testament to his ability to blend humor with meaningful dialogue.

His work on Celebrity Name Game earned him two Daytime Emmy Awards, highlighting his skill as a game show host.

Additionally, his memoir American on Purpose was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Spoken Word Album in 2010.

Ferguson’s innovative hosting style and willingness to take risks, such as his vulnerable monologues about personal struggles with alcoholism and the loss of his parents, have cemented his reputation as one of late-night television’s most authentic voices.